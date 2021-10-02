Log in
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
Mediobanca S p A : Notice - Mediobanca shareholders' consultation agreement

10/02/2021 | 02:33am EDT
Excerpt required under Article 129 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98 and Consob resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as amended

With reference to the consultation agreement in force between shareholders of Mediobanca, of the kind contemplated by Article 122, paragraph 5, letter a) of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, notice is hereby given that:

  • Monge & C. S.p.A. has become a Party to the Agreement, syndicating a total of 9,667,350 Mediobanca shares (1.09%);
  • Gavio group: in the period from 8 to 19 July 2021, Aurelia S.r.l. syndicated 1 million shares in Mediobanca to the Agreement. Its investment in the Bank increased to 4.3 million shares (0.48% of the company's share capital), while that of the Gavio Group rose to 6.9 million shares (0.77%);
  • Lucchini group: on 27 September 2021, Lucchini syndicated 1.1 million shares held by Gilpar S.p.A. (100%-owned by the family) to the Agreement. Sinpar S.p.A. also syndicated 173,000 shares, them too to the Agreement. The Lucchini Group's investment in Mediobanca therefore now consists of 4.7 million shares, or 0.53% of the company's share capital.

As an effect of the above, the percentage of shares syndicated to the Agreement rises from 10.73% to 12.08% of the share capital.

The parties in general meeting also acknowledged receipt of notice from Schematrentatre S.p.A. (Edizione) (2.1% of the share capital), of its intention to withdraw from the Agreement effective from 1 January 2022. As a result of such withdrawal the percentage syndicated to the Agreement will be approx. 10% of the company's share capital. The Consultation Agreement is automatically renewed for a further three years until 31 December 2024.

The essential information regarding the Agreement has been updated and published on the Bank's website at www.mediobanca.com.

Milan, 2 October 2021

Financials
Sales 2021 2 614 M 3 031 M 3 031 M
Net income 2021 771 M 894 M 894 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 5,91%
Capitalization 9 071 M 10 516 M 10 517 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 921
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Maurizio Carfagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.39.79%10 516
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.82%489 131
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.13%357 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 233
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 085
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%190 579