Mediobanca S p A : Notice - Mediobanca shareholders' consultation agreement

Excerpt required under Article 129 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98 and Consob resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as amended

With reference to the consultation agreement in force between shareholders of Mediobanca, of the kind contemplated by Article 122, paragraph 5, letter a) of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, notice is hereby given that:

Monge & C. S.p.A. has become a Party to the Agreement, syndicating a total of 9,667,350 Mediobanca shares (1.09%);

Gavio group: in the period from 8 to 19 July 2021, Aurelia S.r.l. syndicated 1 million shares in Mediobanca to the Agreement. Its investment in the Bank increased to 4.3 million shares (0.48% of the company's share capital), while that of the Gavio Group rose to 6.9 million shares (0.77%);

Lucchini group: on 27 September 2021, Lucchini syndicated 1.1 million shares held by Gilpar S.p.A. (100%-owned by the family) to the Agreement. Sinpar S.p.A. also syndicated 173,000 shares, them too to the Agreement. The Lucchini Group's investment in Mediobanca therefore now consists of 4.7 million shares, or 0.53% of the company's share capital.

As an effect of the above, the percentage of shares syndicated to the Agreement rises from 10.73% to 12.08% of the share capital.

The parties in general meeting also acknowledged receipt of notice from Schematrentatre S.p.A. (Edizione) (2.1% of the share capital), of its intention to withdraw from the Agreement effective from 1 January 2022. As a result of such withdrawal the percentage syndicated to the Agreement will be approx. 10% of the company's share capital. The Consultation Agreement is automatically renewed for a further three years until 31 December 2024.

The essential information regarding the Agreement has been updated and published on the Bank's website at www.mediobanca.com.

Milan, 2 October 2021