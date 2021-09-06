Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mediobanca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
Mediobanca S p A : Senior non-preferred 500m bond placed successfully

09/06/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
Mediobanca has today successfully completed the placement of a senior non-preferred bond with seven-year maturity (November 2028, with call option in 2027) for a total amount of €500m.

The deal signals Mediobanca's return to the institutional market, following the ten-year covered bond issued at negative interest rates in January 2021, and helps keep the Group's capital ratios (MREL in particular) at exceptionally high levels in line with the 2019-23 Strategic Plan.

The bond was priced with a yield of 0.75%, 100 bps above the benchmark mid swap rate. Demand from investors was very strong, with orders in excess of €1.8bn during the placement, allowing the bond to be priced 30 bps below the level at which the book opened this morning.

All the leading European institutional investors took part; with 80% of the distribution outside of Italy, the deal is further testimony to Mediobanca's consolidated role at European level.

Today's deal also fallows on from the Tier 2 issue in November 2020, and represents another step in the capital structure optimization strategy announced by Mediobanca in its 2019-23 Strategic Plan.

Milan, 6 September 2021

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 16:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
