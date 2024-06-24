PRESS RELEASE

THE MEDIOBANCA GROUP SPORT CAMP MAKES ITS DEBUT

AT THE NISIDA INSTITUTE FOR JUVENILE OFFENDERS IN

NAPLES AND RETURNS TO THE

BECCARIA INSTITUTE IN MILAN

SOCIAL INCLUSION PROJECT FOCUSED ON INSTITUTIONS FOR YOUNG OFFENDERS HELD FOR THE EIGHTH YEAR RUNNING

To promote team sports as an instrument for social inclusion, in order to create value for the community as a whole: this is the objective behind the Mediobanca Group Sport Camp, a project to support the reintegration of young people into society by teaching them co-operation and respect for the rules, values that are transmitted by playing sport. Now in its eighth year, the initiative promoted by the Mediobanca Group is returning once again to the "Cesare Beccaria" Institute for Young Offenders in Milan, from 24 to 28 June 2024, and this year is making its debut at the Nisida Institute in Naples as well, from 1 to 5 July 2024.

The Mediobanca Group Sport Camp will involve a week of sporting activity organized in conjunction with CUS Milano Rugby and with Amatori Napoli Rugby in Naples. The young people (around sixty in each location) will once again have an outstanding trainer for the week, in the person of former Italian rugby star Diego Dominguez, supported by his staff. Trying their hand at a variety of sports, ranging from rugby to football, basketball, swimming and athletics, the young people aged between 14 and 24 will experience the emotions and benefits of team sports, with volunteers from the Mediobanca Group also participating.

The Sports Camp is one of the corporate volunteering opportunities which Mediobanca offers on a regular basis, and Group staff can be involved in either the sporting activities themselves, or in providing maintenance to the playing fields where the events will take place. Various former professional athletes will also be in attendance, sharing their sporting testimonies with the youngsters involved in the event.

The results of the Mediobanca Group Sport Camp held at the Beccaria institute in previous years, which has been enthusiastically received by both participants and educators, have enabled the social inclusion project to be extended to include the Nisida institute this year as well, in the hope of replicating the success of the model introduced to promote mutual respect and co-operation.

"Sport is a powerful tool for social cohesion, and the Mediobanca Group Sport Camp provides us with an opportunity to transmit sporting values in supporting these young people in the journey that they're on", said Giovanna Giusti del Giardino,

