Mediobanca S p A : Treasury Share Buyback completed

Mediobanca hereby gives notice that on last 14 June, the treasury share buyback programme, launched on 6 December 2021, was ended.

The buyback was carried out within the terms authorized by the Bank's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2021 and by the European Central Bank. In particular, Mediobanca purchased No. 25,871,097 of treasury shares, equal to approx. 3% of the company's share capital, the maximum limit allowed by the programme. In accordance with the transparency regulations in force, the individual trades executed have been disclosed to the public at monthly intervals, starting from the month after the buyback was launched, and have all been published on the Bank's website.

The purchases have been made exclusively on the regulated markets. In accordance with the resolution authorizing the buyback adopted by shareholders in general meeting, the minimum buy price has never been lower than the shares' par value of €0.51 per share, and the maximum buy price has never been more than 5% higher than the closing price for Mediobanca shares in each market session on the day prior to the date on which the individual acquisition was made. The provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the volumes and prices of shares acquired have also been respected, as has the obligation to refrain from trading in the 30 days prior to the announcement of the annual results or an interim financial report.

As provided by Article 2357 of the Italian Civil Code, the purchases have been made within the limits of distributable earnings and available reserves.

Milan, 15 June 2022