Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mediobanca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-06-15 am EDT
8.936 EUR   -0.25%
06/09Eni challenges slower IPO trend with plans for green energy listing
RE
06/09SHARE BUYBACK : 2.57% completed as at 31 Maggio 2022
PU
06/06Italy's Industrie De Nora Confirms Milan Listing Plans Despite Current Market Volatility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mediobanca S p A : Treasury Share Buyback completed

06/15/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mediobanca hereby gives notice that on last 14 June, the treasury share buyback programme, launched on 6 December 2021, was ended.

The buyback was carried out within the terms authorized by the Bank's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2021 and by the European Central Bank. In particular, Mediobanca purchased No. 25,871,097 of treasury shares, equal to approx. 3% of the company's share capital, the maximum limit allowed by the programme. In accordance with the transparency regulations in force, the individual trades executed have been disclosed to the public at monthly intervals, starting from the month after the buyback was launched, and have all been published on the Bank's website.

The purchases have been made exclusively on the regulated markets. In accordance with the resolution authorizing the buyback adopted by shareholders in general meeting, the minimum buy price has never been lower than the shares' par value of €0.51 per share, and the maximum buy price has never been more than 5% higher than the closing price for Mediobanca shares in each market session on the day prior to the date on which the individual acquisition was made. The provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the volumes and prices of shares acquired have also been respected, as has the obligation to refrain from trading in the 30 days prior to the announcement of the annual results or an interim financial report.

As provided by Article 2357 of the Italian Civil Code, the purchases have been made within the limits of distributable earnings and available reserves.

Milan, 15 June 2022

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 16:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
06/09Eni challenges slower IPO trend with plans for green energy listing
RE
06/09SHARE BUYBACK : 2.57% completed as at 31 Maggio 2022
PU
06/06Italy's Industrie De Nora Confirms Milan Listing Plans Despite Current Market Volatilit..
MT
06/06Italy's De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO
RE
05/27Generali's second largest investor Caltagirone quits board
RE
05/27FRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE : Generali Board Member Caltagirone Resigns
DJ
05/18Mediobanca's stake in Generali drops back to just under 13% after AGM win
RE
05/18LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : ECB tells Italy's Del Vecchio he cannot hold more than 20% in Medio..
RE
05/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coinbase, Roblox, Apple, EA, Hasbro...
05/11Mediobanca wants women to take 40% of its senior management roles in decade
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 834 M 2 952 M 2 952 M
Net income 2022 888 M 925 M 925 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 8,67%
Capitalization 7 581 M 7 898 M 7 898 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mediobanca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,96 €
Average target price 11,40 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Maurizio Carfagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.-11.39%7 898
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-19.44%147 546