MEDIOBANCA BECOMES A PARTICIPANT IN APEX,
THE RETAIL BEST EXECUTION SERVICE OPERATED BY
EQUIDUCT
Mediobanca announces that it has joined Apex, the pan-European retail best execution service operated by Equiduct, a regulated market under börse berlin. Apex offers commission- free execution for more than 3,000 stocks and ETFs in 12 European markets, guaranteeing high quality standards.
With the integration of Apex, Mediobanca has expanded its offering of trading services and enhanced its execution capabilities, while guaranteeing its clients to have lower operating costs allied to the additional liquidity offered by Equiduct.
Mediobanca is one of the leading Italian brokers to operate in trading services and is the first Italian bank to provide the opportunity to access Equiduct also to third-party banks and brokers.
Through its execution platform, the Bank offers institutional and retail clients access to all the leading European, US and Asian stock markets to trade in equities, ETFs and fixed-income securities.
Equiduct continues to work alongside Italian brokers to ensure that a growing number of individual investors receives the best possible service for the execution of their trades in equities and Italian and European ETFs.
Roberto Romeo, Managing Director, Head of Equity Trading & Structuring at Mediobanca, said: "With the integration of Apex, Mediobanca has enhanced its range of best execution brokerage services and increased the liquidity made available to its customers. This project is testimony to our tireless commitment to improve our value proposition for clients consistent with the strategic pathway undertaken by Mediobanca in the area of innovation".
Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer of Equiduct, added: "I am pleased to welcome Mediobanca, a leading Italian financial institution, in times of such seismic market infrastructure changes in Italy. Mediobanca's decision to join Equiduct and start offering agency services for other Italian retail brokers is a testimony to their farsighted market solutions strategy which will help them and their clients improveend-investorsexecution quality while significantly reducing the execution costs."
Milan-London, 20 July 2023
About Mediobanca
Mediobanca is a diversified listed banking group. It is the leading Italian investment bank, with an unparalleled track record in lending, advisory and capital market services and a growing footprint in Southern Europe. The Group is also one of the leading Italian consumer credit operators, and a significant player in wealth management serving clients in both the Affluent
- Premier and Private & HNWI brackets. An established reputation based on professionalism and discretion, combined with capital quality and solidity, make Mediobanca today the ideal business partner for companies looking to grow in Italy and Europe.
About Equiduct
Equiduct is an innovative and client-oriented,pan-European stock market that allows retail brokers and institutional clients to achieve best execution in stocks and more liquid ETFs across 11 markets with coverage of 16 of the leading European indexes. Equiduct is a segment of Börse Berlin, a regulated market operator under Article 44 of MiFID II. Börse Berlin is regulated by the competent national authority (Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe - Börsenaufsichtsbehörde), and trading activity is governed in accordance with German and EU law. In 2022 Equiduct reported turnover of €77bn and an Average Daily Volume (ADV) of €300m.
