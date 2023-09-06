PRESS RELEASE

MEDIOBANCA SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE ISSUE OF A €500M SUSTAINABILITY SENIOR NON PREFERRED BOND

Mediobanca has successfully completed the placement of a four-yearSenior Non Preferred Bond (expiring in September 2027) with a call option after year 3 for a total amount of €500m.

The Sustainability Senior Non-Preferred Bond witnessed strong and diversified demand, which allowed for a revision of the initially communicated yield to the market (170 basis points above the mid-swap rate) setting it at 145 basis points. During the placement, the bond received orders for over 2 billion Euros. Thus, the demand reached a value four times the target size of 500 million, making it the highest recorded among recent issuances by Mediobanca.

The new bond will carry a coupon rate of 4.875% and represents the first non senior instrument and the first ESG bond placed by the Mediobanca Group as part of the 2023-26 Strategic Plan "One Brand One Culture".

The bond distribution saw participation from major foreign institutional investors (73%, in particular with orders from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland accounting for 22%, orders from the United Kingdom and Ireland for 13%, orders from France for 29%, and orders from Spain for 4%) as well as Italian institutional investors (orders totaling 27%). The performance of the issuance once again confirms appreciation by investors and the ability of Mediobanca to diversify its sources of funding.

Milan, 6 September 2023