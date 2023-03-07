Advanced search
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:48:10 2023-03-07 pm EST
10.08 EUR   -0.51%
Mediobanca S p A : successfully completes the issue of a 5Y 750M senior preferred bond

03/07/2023 | 12:16pm EST
Mediobanca has today successfully completed the placement of a five-year senior preferred bond expiring in March 2028 with a call option after year 4 for a total amount of €750m.

The senior preferred bond, priced at 4.865%, corresponding to MS +137 bps, among the most competitive sector levels, has raised orders worth over €1.75bn in the course of the placement.

Some of the leading institutional investors in the Italian and European panorama took part in the placement, with a high quality book.

The deal recorded the highest size of any institutional senior preferred bond issued by Mediobanca since 2017, further testimony to the Group's high funding capacity, having tapped the market for more than €11.5bn in the last 12M, at spreads in line with those seen before the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the sudden rise in interest rates.

The issue is the second benchmark bond issued by Mediobanca in 2023, after the €300m 10Y subordinated Tier 2 bond with call option after year 5, issued in February and dedicated to Mediobanca Private Banking investors.

Milan, 7 March 2023

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 17:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 219 M 3 438 M 3 438 M
Net income 2023 997 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,67x
Yield 2023 8,12%
Capitalization 8 520 M 9 099 M 9 099 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 129
Free-Float 71,0%
