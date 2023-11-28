PRESS RELEASE

MEDIOBANCA SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE ISSUE OF A

NEW €500M SENIOR PREFERRED BOND

Mediobanca has successfully completed the placement of a new six-yearSenior Preferred Bond (expiring in February 2030) with a call option after year 5 for a total amount of €500m.

The Senior Preferred Bond has drawn wide and diversified demand, which allowed for a revision of the initially communicated yield (170 basis points above the mid- swap rate) setting it at 140 basis points. During the placement, the bond received orders for over 1.8 billion Euros. Thus, the demand reached a value above three times the target size of 500 million.

The new bond will carry a coupon of 4.375% and represents Mediobanca's second institutional issuance during the fiscal year 2023-24, which marked the inception of the 2023-26 Strategic Plan "One Brand One Culture".

With this issuance, Mediobanca consolidates its positioning as best in class among Italian banks in terms of efficiency in the pricing of bond instruments. This result confirms also investors confidence in the new three-year plan.

The bond distribution saw participation from major foreign institutional investors (76%, in particular with orders from France for 30%, from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland accounting for 24%, orders from the United Kingdom and Ireland for 8%, orders from orders from Iberia for 6%) as well as Italian institutional investors (orders totaling 24%). The performance of the issuance once again confirms appreciation by investors and the ability of Mediobanca to diversify its sources of funding.

Milan, 28 November 2023