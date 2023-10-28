Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA:
* DIRECTORS OF MEDIOBANCA APPOINTED RENATO PAGLIARO AS CHAIRMAN, ALBERTO NAGEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.68 EUR
|-1.97%
|-3.22%
|+18.88%
|07:10pm
|Mediobanca Says Directors Of Mediobanca Appointed Alberto Nagel As CEO
|RE
|03:29pm
|Mediobanca CEO and allies keep grip on bank after shareholder vote
|RE
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA:
* DIRECTORS OF MEDIOBANCA APPOINTED RENATO PAGLIARO AS CHAIRMAN, ALBERTO NAGEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|10.68 EUR
|-1.97%
|-3.22%
|9 511 M $
|Mediobanca Says Directors Of Mediobanca Appointed Alberto Nagel As CEO
|RE
|Mediobanca CEO and allies keep grip on bank after shareholder vote
|RE
|MEDIOBANCA : Interest rate tailwinds and money inflows
|Transcript : Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
|CI
|Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|After record quarter, Mediobanca confirms 2024 outlook
|AN
|Mediobanca posts its best quarterly net profit ever in Q1
|RE
|Stock markets down; Saipem at bottom on Mib.
|AN
|Indices down; wait for ECB and US GDP
|AN
|Business Square in the red on the eve of ECB meeting
|AN
|Norway's Central Bank to Back Mediobanca's Nominees for New Board
|MT
|Futures down; selling also prevails in Asia
|AN
|Two U.S. funds to vote Mediobanca outgoing board's slate for board renewal
|RE
|Mib black jersey; wait for Powell speech
|AN
|Indices down; Stellantis at bottom on Mib.
|AN
|European stock exchanges in the red; down oil and banks on Mib.
|AN
|Futures await lists in red
|AN
|Mib down; Nexi bullish on CVC interest
|AN
|Mib best performer; Nexi soars on CVC interest
|AN
|Europeans underwhelmed; Saipem tops the Mib
|AN
|Indices flat; inflation not slowing in UK
|AN
|Indices up; US industrial production slows
|AN
|POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks
|Mediobanca Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of HeidiPay Switzerland
|MT
|Mediobanca, Compass complete acquisition of HeidiPay Switzerland
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+18.88%
|9 511 M $
|+1.19%
|394 B $
|-4.23%
|218 B $
|-24.00%
|199 B $
|-6.75%
|149 B $
|-2.82%
|142 B $
|+16.54%
|141 B $
|-9.77%
|134 B $
|-14.79%
|110 B $
|-15.38%
|107 B $