Mediobanca S.p.A. is one of Italy's leading banking groups. Revenues (including intragroup) by activity break down as follows: - retail banking (33.6%): sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, real estate financing, etc.) through a network of 253 branches located in Europe; - wealth management (24.6%); - investment, financing and market banking (21.3%): consulting in merger-acquisitions, structured financing, stock operations, financial engineering, leasing, etc.; - portfolio management (13.9%): owned primarily 13.25% of Assicurazioni Generali; - other (6.6%). At the end of June 2023, the group managed EUR 60.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 52.5 billion in current credits. Italy accounts for 89.7% of revenues.

Sector Banks