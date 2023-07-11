(Alliance News) - Mediobanca Spa announced Tuesday that together with Cetif it has launched Italy's first initiative to tokenize investment fund shares.

The project is being developed within the MEF's Regulatory Sandbox, a framework where supervised intermediaries and FinTech operators can test technologically innovative initiatives in banking, finance and insurance for a fixed period of time, in constant dialogue with supervisory authorities such as the Bank of Italy and CONSOB.

The initiative, which was approved by the Bank of Italy as the competent authority on July 21, 2022, involved the Mediobanca Group: the parent company in the coordination activity, Mediobanca SGR as the fund manager, and CheBanca! as the fund placer.

The project is based on a process of placing tokenization alongside traditional processes through a user-friendly interface of the Lionity platform to support the management of each stage of the process, from the subscription and issuance of tokenized units of a mutual fund to eventual redemption.

Mediobanca trades in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR11.05 per share.

