(Alliance News) - Mediobanca Spa announced Thursday that its board of directors has appointed Vittorio Pignatti Morano and Sabrina Pucci as vice presidents of the bank.

In addition, Angela Gamba was confirmed as lead independent director.

Mediobanca's stock closed Thursday down 0.1 percent at EUR10.85 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

