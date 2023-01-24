Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mediobanca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29:31 2023-01-24 am EST
9.626 EUR   +0.02%
04:47aMediobanca Continues To Be Carbon Neutral With Regard To Its Direct Emissions : 4,241 tons of CO2 neutralized and 750 trees donated
PU
01/18Italian Mid Cap Conference 2023 Growth And Innovation : new prospects for 2023
PU
01/11Factbox-Activist investor Bluebell's offensive against European giants heats up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mediobanca continues to be carbon neutral with regard to its direct emissions: 4,241 tons of CO2 neutralized and 750 trees donated

01/24/2023 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, 24 January 2023 - The Mediobanca Group has achieved its objective of climate neutrality once again in 2022, by offsetting its remaining CO2 emissions after domestic mitigation actions. The Group's commitment to climate neutrality has also been enhanced with the first interim targets for cutting indirect emissions being set, in line with the Bank's membership of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA).

The carbon offset initiative developed in conjunction with non-profit organization Rete Clima has enabled Mediobanca to neutralize a carbon footprint of 4,240.51 tons of CO2eq by acquiring credits generated from environmental protection projects in developing countries. This figure has been calculated in accordance with the international GHG Protocol standard.
Mediobanca has supported two new projects in particular: the Tamil Nadu Wind Power Project, a wind power station located in India, with a total installed capacity of 4.2 MW, which is able to increase the renewable energy penetration rate within the national electricity system; and the Cordillera Azul National Park REDD Project, a forest conservation project in Peru to counter the illegal deforestation activities being practised, with the involvement of the local community. The latter initiative has also received CCB (Climate, Community and Biodiversity) recognition.

In addition to these international projects, the Bank has been involved in reforestation activities within Italy, donating and maintaining a total of 750 trees in the area to the north of Milan. The trees will be planted by members of the Bank's staff in the spring of 2023.

"For the third year running, the Mediobanca Group has offset our direct emissions and confirmed its commitment to cut indirect emissions, in line with the objectives of our 2019-23 Strategic Plan", said Alberto Nagel, Chief Executive Officer of Mediobanca. "We're very proud of this achievement, which has been possible thanks to the participation of our colleagues in the numerous reforestation activities we've been involved in throughout Italy, with thousands of new trees planted", Alberto Nagel concluded.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 09:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
04:47aMediobanca Continues To Be Carbon Ne : 4,241 tons of CO2 neutralized and 750 trees donated
PU
01/18Italian Mid Cap Conference 2023 Grow : new prospects for 2023
PU
01/11Factbox-Activist investor Bluebell's offensive against European giants heats up
RE
01/10UniCredit braves higher costs to place six-year bond
RE
01/09Futures up; China reopening pushes stocks up
AN
01/06Europeans in the green, Saipem bullish on the Mib.
AN
2022MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up after U.S. markets ri..
AN
2022Shipping company MSC Group completes purchase of Bollore Africa Logistics
RE
2022Mediobanca S P A : Group capital buffer again comfortably exceeds ECB requirement
PU
2022Mediobanca S P A : MSCI upgrades Mediobanca's ESG rating from A to AA
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 961 M 3 219 M 3 219 M
Net income 2023 909 M 988 M 988 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,91x
Yield 2023 7,82%
Capitalization 8 163 M 8 873 M 8 873 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 016
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mediobanca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,62 €
Average target price 10,63 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Maurizio Carfagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.7.12%8 873
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.73%402 641
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.62%274 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 905
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%172 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 492