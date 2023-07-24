(Alliance News) - Mediobanca Spa announced Monday that it has signed a partnership with Founders Factory, a London-based company builder and early-stage investor, aimed at launching a new venture studio and accelerator in fintech.

This joint venture, backed by Mediobanca with a total investment of EUR12 million, will facilitate innovation in financial services both by supporting international early-stage fintech startups and through investments in Italy's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

The joint venture formed by Mediobanca and Founders Factory will facilitate the creation and investment in 35 fintech companies over the next five years. The venture firm will develop, fund and launch new fintech startups that leverage advanced technologies, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, to innovate the financial services market in synergy with Mediobanca's strategy and expertise.

In parallel, Founders Factory and Mediobanca will run an acceleration program aimed at investing in and supporting the most established early-stage fintech companies, in Italy and internationally.

"Through this partnership, selected entrepreneurs will benefit from capital, vital to startups, Founders Factory's global network, world-class operational support and fintech expertise, combined with Mediobanca's commercial network and expertise in diversified financial businesses, from wealth management to consumer banking," the bank explained.

Founders Factory is a leader in fintech internationally, having established a long-term partnership with British financial services company Aviva and having developed and invested in some 50 fintech companies including Acre, Qumata, and ClearGlass. The new partnership with Mediobanca further consolidates Founders Factory's commitment to the sector, as well as identifying it as a key player for the startup ecosystem in Italy, which is undergoing a strong development phase.

"In recent years, we have taken up the challenge that the impact of technology has also thrown at the financial sector. We have done so in Wealth Management with the launch of CheBanca!, in Consumer Banking with investments in Buy Now Pay Later, as well as in Corporate and Investment Banking with the recent partnership signed with Arma Partners, and we want to continue to serve the talent of our people and the user experience of our clients with the most advanced technological solutions," said Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca.

"With this joint venture we will seize the new opportunities that arise, further strengthening the Group's technology ecosystem also through the adoption of innovative paradigms that allow us to respond effectively to market expectations."

Mediobanca's stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR11.51 per share.

