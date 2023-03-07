Mediobanca issued a EUR750 million 5-year bond

(Alliance News) - Mediobanca on Tuesday successfully concluded the placement of a Senior Preferred Bond with a 5-year maturity - March 2028 - and a call option provided after 4 years for a total amount of EUR750 million.

The Senior Preferred Bond, priced at a level of 4.865 percent, corresponding to MS+137bps, registered orders of more than EUR1.75 billion during the placement.

Mediobanca closed Tuesday's session in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR10.08 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

