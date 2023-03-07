Advanced search
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:48:10 2023-03-07 pm EST
10.08 EUR   -0.51%
12:34pMediobanca issued a EUR750 million 5-year bond
AN
12:16pMediobanca S P A : successfully completes the issue of a 5Y 750M senior preferred bond
PU
03/02Pool of banks grants financing to Lavazza of EUR600 million
AN
Mediobanca issued a EUR750 million 5-year bond

03/07/2023 | 12:34pm EST
(Alliance News) - Mediobanca on Tuesday successfully concluded the placement of a Senior Preferred Bond with a 5-year maturity - March 2028 - and a call option provided after 4 years for a total amount of EUR750 million.

The Senior Preferred Bond, priced at a level of 4.865 percent, corresponding to MS+137bps, registered orders of more than EUR1.75 billion during the placement.

Mediobanca closed Tuesday's session in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR10.08 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3 219 M 3 438 M 3 438 M
Net income 2023 997 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,67x
Yield 2023 8,12%
Capitalization 8 520 M 9 099 M 9 099 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 129
Free-Float 71,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,14 €
Average target price 11,16 €
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Maurizio Carfagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.12.81%9 099
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%420 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.93%272 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%214 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%176 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%162 103