(Alliance News) - Mediobanca Spa announced that a new prporie share buyback program of up to 17.0 million shares will start on Monday.

During the program, the maximum investment sum of EUR200 million will not be exceeded the shares will be used to finance potential M&A transactions for the bank and possible compensation plans.

The program will be completed within 12 months of the European Central Bank's approval.

