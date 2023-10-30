(Alliance News) - Mediobanca Spa announced that the shareholders' meeting, which met on Saturday, resolved to distribute a gross dividend of EUR0.85 per unit to each of the eligible shares to be paid from Nov. 22 with record date Nov. 21 and ex-dividend date 39 on Nov. 20.

Mediobanca closed Friday 2.0 percent in the red at EUR10.68 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

