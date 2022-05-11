Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mediobanca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/11 11:35:30 am EDT
9.820 EUR   +0.43%
11:28aMediobanca wants women to take 40% of its senior management roles in decade
RE
08:32aEU Court upholds ECB's ruling to deny Berlusconi retention of Mediolanum stake
RE
05/10Mediobanca investor Banca Mediolanum fully supports CEO Nagel
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mediobanca wants women to take 40% of its senior management roles in decade

05/11/2022 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel presents a new business plan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian financial services group Mediobanca said on Wednesday it aimed to have women in at least 40% of its senior management roles in 10 years as it steps up its efforts on governance issues.

Under a plan dubbed toDEI the bank seeks to achieve sustainable growth based on sensitivity to environmental, social and governance factors (ESG), it said in a statement.

Mediobanca targeted a share of 35% of all management positions to be filled by women in 10 years and a rebalancing of gender representation in all operating processes, from HR management to recruiting, to career advancement.

Over the next five years Mediobanca aims to have more than 30% of senior management roles and more than 20% of management positions held by women.

At the end of March, the bank said a stock of 23 billion euros ($24.30 billion) in lending was represented by ESG or green loans. ($1 = 0.9465 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
11:28aMediobanca wants women to take 40% of its senior management roles in decade
RE
08:32aEU Court upholds ECB's ruling to deny Berlusconi retention of Mediolanum stake
RE
05/10Mediobanca investor Banca Mediolanum fully supports CEO Nagel
RE
05/03UniCredit launches staff training pilot project in Italy
RE
05/02PHILIPPE DONNET : Generali board names Donnet as CEO without backing from rebel list's dir..
RE
05/02MEDIOBANCA S P A : CheBanca! BoD - Financial statements for 3M/9M 2021-22 approved
PU
04/29Generali CEO Donnet survives but faces rebel pressure
RE
04/29Generali CEO Wins Re-election
MT
04/29PHILIPPE DONNET : Generali CEO Donnet survives but faces rebel pressure
RE
04/28Generali Leadership Drama Nears AGM Finale
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 798 M 2 947 M 2 947 M
Net income 2022 849 M 894 M 894 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,57x
Yield 2022 7,58%
Capitalization 8 427 M 8 876 M 8 876 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 973
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mediobanca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,78 €
Average target price 11,63 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Maurizio Carfagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.-3.28%8 876
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.04%349 186
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.62%288 114
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.18%239 555
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 994
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.21%163 288