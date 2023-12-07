EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Medios AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Medios AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: http://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: http://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: http://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: http://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center
