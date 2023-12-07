EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Medios AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.12.2023 / 13:14 CET/CEST
Medios AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: http://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: http://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: http://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: http://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center

Language: English
Medios AG
