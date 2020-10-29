Log in
10/29/2020 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Study/Research Update
Medios AG: Metzler Capital Markets initiates coverage on Medios with a 'Buy' recommendation and a price target of €35.00
29.10.2020 / 09:24

29.10.2020 / 09:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG: Metzler Capital Markets initiates coverage on Medios with a "Buy" recommendation and a price target of ?35.00

Berlin, 29 October 2020 - Metzler Capital Markets has initiated coverage on Medios AG today and issued a "Buy" recommendation for the shares of the Specialty Pharma company. The price target amounts to ?35.00 per share, accordingly. The Medios share price currently stands at ?25.00 (Xetra closing on 28 October 2020). In addition to Metzler Capital Markets, Medios continues to be covered by Berenberg, Jefferies, Kepler Cheuvreux and Warburg.

-------------------

About Medios AG
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

Contact
Medios AG
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232566800
Fax: +49 30 232566801
E-mail: c.nickolaus@medios.ag
www.medios.ag

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 60918618
Fax: +49 40 60918660
E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.


29.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1143402

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1143402  29.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143402&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

