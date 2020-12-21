Log in
MEDIOS AG

(ILM1)
  Report
Medios AG: Planned takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH approved by Cartel Office

12/21/2020 | 06:20am EST
DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Medios AG: Planned takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH approved by Cartel Office

21.12.2020 / 12:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG: Planned takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH approved by Cartel Office

Berlin, 21 December 2020 - The German Federal Cartel Office has approved Medios AG's intended takeover of the specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma GmbH, Hamburg, on 21 December 2020.

Medios AG had concluded a purchase agreement with BMSH GmbH for the takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH on 26 November 2020. The merger will create the largest Specialty Pharma provider in Germany with group sales of well over ?1bn in the 2021 financial year.

The closing of the transaction is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

-------------------

About Medios AG
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The Company is listed in the SDAX selection index.

Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany
P +49 30 232 566 800
c.nickolaus@medios.ag
www.medios.ag

Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg | Germany
P +49 40 609 186 18
nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.


21.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1156353

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1156353  21.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 619 M 754 M 754 M
Net income 2020 7,75 M 9,44 M 9,44 M
Net cash 2020 58,3 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 81,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 592 M 724 M 721 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 276
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart MEDIOS AG
Duration : Period :
Medios AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 43,00 €
Last Close Price 36,80 €
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manfred Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Yann Samson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mi Young Miehler Chief Operating Officer
Matthias A. Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Buß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOS AG39.39%724
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-30.99%35 234
MCKESSON CORPORATION25.47%27 866
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.8.66%16 126
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD23.17%8 038
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.80.72%7 901
