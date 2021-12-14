Log in
Medios AG: Planned takeover of NewCo Pharma Group approved by Cartel Office

12/14/2021 | 08:19am EST
DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Medios AG: Planned takeover of NewCo Pharma Group approved by Cartel Office

14.12.2021 / 14:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG: Planned takeover of NewCo Pharma Group approved by Cartel Office

Berlin, December 14, 2021 - The German Federal Cartel Office has approved Medios AG's intended takeover of the specialized pharmaceutical manufacturers of the NewCo Pharma Group, Mannheim, on December 14, 2021.

Medios AG had entered into a purchase agreement to acquire NewCo Pharma GmbH on November 25, 2021. The acquisition of NewCo Pharma enables Medios to significantly strengthen in particular the segment of patient-specific therapies and thus also to significantly and sustainably increase the profit margins of the entire Medios Group. Together with NewCo Pharma, Medios aims to exceed the 1.5-billion-euro revenue mark in 2022 and significantly increase its EBITDA pre1 margin to over 3%.

The closing of the transaction is planned for the first quarter of 2022.

1 EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.

-------------------

About Medios AG
Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin| Germany
P +49 30 232 566 800
c.nickolaus@medios.ag
www.medios.ag

Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg| Germany
P +49 40 609 186 18
nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.


14.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1257732

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1257732  14.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257732&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
