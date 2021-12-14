DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Medios AG: Planned takeover of NewCo Pharma Group approved by Cartel Office



14.12.2021 / 14:17

Berlin, December 14, 2021 - The German Federal Cartel Office has approved Medios AG's intended takeover of the specialized pharmaceutical manufacturers of the NewCo Pharma Group, Mannheim, on December 14, 2021.

Medios AG had entered into a purchase agreement to acquire NewCo Pharma GmbH on November 25, 2021. The acquisition of NewCo Pharma enables Medios to significantly strengthen in particular the segment of patient-specific therapies and thus also to significantly and sustainably increase the profit margins of the entire Medios Group. Together with NewCo Pharma, Medios aims to exceed the 1.5-billion-euro revenue mark in 2022 and significantly increase its EBITDA pre1 margin to over 3%.

The closing of the transaction is planned for the first quarter of 2022.

1 EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.

-------------------

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

