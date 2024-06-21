Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
04:30:00 2024-06-21 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
16.58
EUR
-2.24%
+3.63%
+4.41%
Medios AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 21, 2024 at 04:01 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Medios AG
Medios AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.06.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Medios AG Street:
Heidestraße 9 Postal code:
10557 City:
Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Luxunion S.A. City of registered office, country: Leudelange, Luxembourg 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Luxempart Invest S.á.r.l. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
14.90 %
0.00 %
14.90 %
25505723 Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1MMCC8
0
3800296
0.00 %
14.90 % Total
3800296
14.90 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) - Luxunion S.A.
%
%
% - Foyer Finance S.A.
%
%
% - Luxempart S.A.
%
%
% - Luxempart Invest S.á.r.l.
14.90 %
%
14.90 % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
21.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany Internet:
www.medios.ag
End of News
EQS News Service
1930169 21.06.2024 CET/CEST
Medios AG, formerly Crevalis Capital AG, is a Germany-based company that is active in the pharmacy business. It wholesales, markets, distributes and produces various kinds of goods for pharmacies and other pharmaceutical companies. The Company also provides related services and is engaged in the acquisition and management of other companies from the pharmaceutical industry.
More about the company
Last Close Price
16.96
EUR
Average target price
32.4
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+91.04% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
