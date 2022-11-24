EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Press release

Medios AG presents growth strategy and announces medium-term targets at Capital Markets Day 2022

Strengthening the core business in Germany

Expansion of the compounding business into further European countries planned

Expansion of the Patient-Specific Therapies segment by entering into the manufacture of personalized medicine (including RNA, gene and cell therapies)

Mid-term targets: Revenue growth to more than €2 billion and EBITDA-pre1 margin in the mid-single digits

Berlin, November 24, 2022 – Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, presents the Company's adapted growth strategy and the corresponding mid-term outlook at today's Capital Markets Day. The strategy is in line with Medios' mission to build regional supply networks to achieve the best comprehensive patient care and comprises three growth strands: in addition to strengthening its core business in Germany, the Company intends to expand drug manufacturing into other European countries and plans to further diversify its business model by entering into the manufacture of personalized medicine.



In addition to presenting its adapted strategy, Medios also announced mid-term goals for the first time at the Capital Markets Day. In particular, the Company intends to further expand its market share in the field of patient-specific therapies and increase profitability: In the medium term, Medios is aiming for consolidated revenue of more than €2 billion (2021: €1.4 billion) and an EBITDA pre1 margin in the mid-single digits (2021: 2.8%).



Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "Thanks to our great expertise and leading market position in the Specialty Pharma sector in Germany, we are ideally positioned for further growth – here in Germany, but also through internationalization and diversification. The planned expansion into other European countries and the entry into the forward-looking market for personalized medicine are the next logical steps on our growth path. "



To strengthen its core business, Medios had already implemented numerous growth measures in recent years. Among other things, the Company significantly expanded its manufacturing capacities to up to 600,000 preparations per year through various acquisitions and the recently opened new GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) laboratory in Berlin. Medios thus has a strong basis for further expanding its leading market position in Germany. Accordingly, further laboratories could be established or acquired to optimize Germany-wide coverage.



In order to exploit further growth opportunities, the Medios Group also plans to expand into other European countries in the future. The Company intends to acquire laboratories in selected countries in order to manufacture patient-specific therapies there as well. Priority is given to growing markets with attractive margins and an interesting regulatory environment: the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland. With this, Medios intends not only to tap margin improvement potential, but also to further strengthen its market position while diversifying its customer and regulatory landscape.



As part of its adapted strategy, Medios AG also plans to exploit growth opportunities along the pharmaceutical value chain. For example, the Group will expand its product offering in the Patient-Specific Therapies segment by adding personalized medicine to its manufacturing operations. This forward-looking product group includes in particular innovative RNA, gene and cell therapies. The market for personalized therapies is estimated to have a global volume of €13 billion in the full year 2022; the market volume is expected to more than double by 2025.2



The manufacture of drugs for personalized therapies represents a highly attractive market opportunity for Medios that is in line with the Company's strengths. For example, Medios AG has significant expertise in the manufacture of patient-specific therapies and, thanks to its large network of GMP laboratories, can ensure optimal, rapid and comprehensive supply to patients. This is particularly important in the provision of drugs for personalized therapies. In addition, as the market leader in the Specialty Pharma sector in Germany, Medios has been established in the industry for many years as a reliable partner for the pharmaceutical sector with regard to the efficient supply of high-quality pharmaceuticals.



The adoption of the adapted strategy was preceded by an extensive process. Following an analysis of the relevant markets, Medios examined possible growth opportunities and defined strategically relevant priorities.



Important dates for Medios AG in the 2022 financial year:

December 07: Berenberg European Conference 2022 – Pennyhill Park, Surrey, Great Britain

1 EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before deduction of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options and M&A activities.

2 Company information

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.



Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and is included in the SDAX selection index. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



www.medios.ag



