Medios : achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021



01.03.2021 / 11:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release



Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021

Sales forecast for 2021 increased by around 20% to max. ?1.2 billion

Earnings forecast also raised significantly

Berlin, March 1, 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany, grew strongly in the 2020 financial year. According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), group sales in the period from January to December 2020 increased by 21.1% to ?626.0 million (previous year ?516.8 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to ?14.8 million (previous year ?17.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to ?11.8 million (previous year ?16.2 million). According to the forecast, Medios had expected group sales of ?610 to 630 million, an adjusted EBITDA* of ?14.0 to 15.0 million and an adjusted EBT* of ?11.5 to 12.5 million.



Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "2020 was a successful year for Medios despite the corona pandemic. The first months of 2021 make us very confident for the further business development. In the current financial year, we want to almost double our sales and increase our earnings disproportionally. Thanks to the takeover of Cranach Pharma completed in January 2021 and the acquisition of Kölsche Blister in the past year, we are now even more broadly positioned to fully exploit the high potential of the Specialty Pharma market. In addition, we can utilize synergy effects in purchasing, distribution and logistics. We are well prepared for further acquisitions."



Increase in sales and earnings forecast 2021

Medios expects dynamic growth despite the challenging market environment and is significantly raising its forecast for the 2021 financial year. Including the acquisition of Cranach Pharma GmbH, Medios expects group sales of ?1.15 to 1.20 billion, an adjusted EBITDA* of ?38 to 39 million and an adjusted EBT* of ?31 to 32 million. This corresponds to sales growth of around 84 to 92% as well as an increase in adjusted EBITDA* of around 157 to 164% and an increase in adjusted EBT* of around 163 to 171%. Previously, Medios had expected group sales of more than ?1 billion, an adjusted EBITDA* of around ?36 million and an adjusted EBT* of around ?30 million, while the new forecast is in line with the more optimistic market expectation. In this context, Medios assumes that the corona-related special effects that burden earnings will continue to weaken in the course of 2021.



The comprehensive consolidated financial statements of Medios AG will be published with the 2020 annual report at the end of March 2021.



*EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBT are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.

-------------------

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply and the manufacture of patient-specific therapies to drug safety, including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.



Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8).

www.medios.ag



Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany

P +49 30 232 566 800

c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag



Nikolaus Hammerschmidt

Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg | Germany

P +49 40 609 186 18

nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de

www.kirchhoff.de



Disclaimer

This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.