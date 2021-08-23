Log in
    ILM1   DE000A1MMCC8

MEDIOS AG

(ILM1)
PRESS RELEASE : Medios AG: Falk Neukirch new CFO; term of office of Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit extended prematurely

08/23/2021
DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel Medios AG: Falk Neukirch new CFO; term of office of Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit extended prematurely 2021-08-23 / 12:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG: Falk Neukirch new CFO; term of office of Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit extended prematurely

Berlin, August 23, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Medios AG ("Medios") has appointed Falk Neukirch as a member of the Excecutive Board of Medios AG and as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from October 1, 2021. Falk Neukirch holds a degree in business administration and looks back on around 25 years of experience in Corporate Finance at various companies. He was most recently CFO of the publicly listed company Vita 34 AG. As CFO of Medios AG, he will be responsible in particular for Finance, Accounting and Controlling.

As a result, the incumbent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Matthias Gaertner, will in future focus exclusively as CEO in particular on the strategy and further growth of the Company, including possible corporate acquisitions.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I am pleased to appoint Falk Neukirch as CFO to the Executive Board of Medios AG. As a proven financial expert, Mr. Neukirch is the ideal person to accompany Medios' dynamic growth. By extending the contracts of Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit, we are creating continuity in the Executive Board team."

The Executive Board contracts of Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit were each extended prematurely until July 31, 2024. Miehler has been Chief Operating Officer since July 2017 and is responsible in particular for the Pharmaceutical Supply business segment; Prußeit has been Chief Innovation Officer since January 2019 and is responsible, among other things, for the Patient-specific Therapies business segment and Digital Innovation. Neukirch's contract runs until December 31, 2023. Thus, all four Executive Board contracts are based on the current remuneration system adopted at this year's Annual General Meeting of Medios AG, implementing current standards and legal requirements.

------------------- About Medios AG Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8).

www.medios.ag Contact Claudia Nickolaus Head of Investor & Public Relations

Medios AG Heidestrasse 9 | 10557 Berlin P +49 30 232 566 800 c.nickolaus@medios.ag www.medios.ag Disclaimer This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.

2021-08-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

