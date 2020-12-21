DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover Medios AG: Planned takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH approved by Cartel Office 2020-12-21 / 12:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press Release* *Medios AG: Planned takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH approved by Cartel Office* Berlin, 21 December 2020 - The German Federal Cartel Office has approved Medios AG's intended takeover of the specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma GmbH, Hamburg, on 21 December 2020. Medios AG had concluded a purchase agreement with BMSH GmbH for the takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH on 26 November 2020. The merger will create the largest Specialty Pharma provider in Germany with group sales of well over &euro1bn in the 2021 financial year. The closing of the transaction is planned for the first quarter of 2021. =------------------ *About Medios AG* Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients. Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The Company is listed in the SDAX selection index. *Contact* Claudia Nickolaus Head of Investor & Public Relations Medios AG Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany P +49 30 232 566 800 c.nickolaus@medios.ag www.medios.ag Nikolaus Hammerschmidt Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations Kirchhoff Consult AG Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg | Germany P +49 40 609 186 18 nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de www.kirchhoff.de *Disclaimer* This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification. 2020-12-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Medios AG Heidestraße 9 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800 Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801 E-mail: ir@medios.ag Internet: www.medios.ag ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8 WKN: A1MMCC Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1156353 End of News DGAP News Service 1156353 2020-12-21

