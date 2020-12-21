DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Medios AG: Planned takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH approved by Cartel Office
2020-12-21 / 12:19
*Press Release*
*Medios AG: Planned takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH approved by Cartel
Office*
Berlin, 21 December 2020 - The German Federal Cartel Office has approved
Medios AG's intended takeover of the specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler
Cranach Pharma GmbH, Hamburg, on 21 December 2020.
Medios AG had concluded a purchase agreement with BMSH GmbH for the takeover
of Cranach Pharma GmbH on 26 November 2020. The merger will create the
largest Specialty Pharma provider in Germany with group sales of well over
&euro1bn in the 2021 financial year.
The closing of the transaction is planned for the first quarter of 2021.
=------------------
*About Medios AG*
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a
specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients,
GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative
analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain
in this field and follows the highest international quality standards.
Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or
chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions
that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and
parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR
spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish
marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to
provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients,
thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.
Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The
shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The Company is listed in
the SDAX selection index.
*Contact*
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany
P +49 30 232 566 800
c.nickolaus@medios.ag
www.medios.ag
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg | Germany
P +49 40 609 186 18
nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de
*Disclaimer*
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to
certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate
from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors
and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive
circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal
disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources.
Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the
forward-looking statements contained in this notification.
