MEDIOS AG

(ILM1)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021

03/01/2021 | 05:33am EST
DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast 
Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021 
2021-03-01 / 11:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021 
  . Sales forecast for 2021 increased by around 20% to max. EUR1.2 billion 
  . Earnings forecast also raised significantly 
Berlin, March 1, 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany, grew 
strongly in the 2020 financial year. According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), group sales in the period from 
January to December 2020 increased by 21.1% to EUR626.0 million (previous year EUR516.8 million). Consolidated earnings 
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to EUR14.8 
million (previous year EUR17.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, 
amounted to EUR11.8 million (previous year EUR16.2 million). According to the forecast, Medios had expected group sales of 
EUR610 to 630 million, an adjusted EBITDA* of EUR14.0 to 15.0 million and an adjusted EBT* of EUR11.5 to 12.5 million. 
Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "2020 was a successful year for Medios despite the corona pandemic. The 
first months of 2021 make us very confident for the further business development. In the current financial year, we 
want to almost double our sales and increase our earnings disproportionally. Thanks to the takeover of Cranach Pharma 
completed in January 2021 and the acquisition of Kölsche Blister in the past year, we are now even more broadly 
positioned to fully exploit the high potential of the Specialty Pharma market. In addition, we can utilize synergy 
effects in purchasing, distribution and logistics. We are well prepared for further acquisitions." 
Increase in sales and earnings forecast 2021 
Medios expects dynamic growth despite the challenging market environment and is significantly raising its forecast for 
the 2021 financial year. Including the acquisition of Cranach Pharma GmbH, Medios expects group sales of EUR1.15 to 1.20 
billion, an adjusted EBITDA* of EUR38 to 39 million and an adjusted EBT* of EUR31 to 32 million. This corresponds to sales 
growth of around 84 to 92% as well as an increase in adjusted EBITDA* of around 157 to 164% and an increase in adjusted 
EBT* of around 163 to 171%. Previously, Medios had expected group sales of more than EUR1 billion, an adjusted EBITDA* of 
around EUR36 million and an adjusted EBT* of around EUR30 million, while the new forecast is in line with the more 
optimistic market expectation. In this context, Medios assumes that the corona-related special effects that burden 
earnings will continue to weaken in the course of 2021. 
The comprehensive consolidated financial statements of Medios AG will be published with the 2020 annual report at the 
end of March 2021. 
*EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net 
earnings before income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBT are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock 
options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base. 
=------------------ 
About Medios AG 
Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios 
covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply and the manufacture of 
patient-specific therapies to drug safety, including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized 
pharmacies. 
Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) 
(ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8). 
www.medios.ag 
Contact 
Claudia Nickolaus 
Head of Investor & Public Relations 
Medios AG 
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany 
P +49 30 232 566 800 
c.nickolaus@medios.ag 
www.medios.ag 
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt 
Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations 
Kirchhoff Consult AG 
Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg | Germany 
P +49 40 609 186 18 
nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de 
www.kirchhoff.de 
Disclaimer 
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future 
results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and 
uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, 
uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no 
responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Medios AG 
              Heidestraße 9 
              10557 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 30 232 566 - 800 
Fax:          +49 30 232 566 - 801 
E-mail:       ir@medios.ag 
Internet:     www.medios.ag 
ISIN:         DE000A1MMCC8 
WKN:          A1MMCC 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf 
EQS News ID:  1170819 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1170819 2021-03-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 05:32 ET (10:32 GMT)

