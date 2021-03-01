DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021 2021-03-01 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Medios AG achieves 2020 annual targets - sales expected to almost double in 2021 . Sales forecast for 2021 increased by around 20% to max. EUR1.2 billion . Earnings forecast also raised significantly Berlin, March 1, 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany, grew strongly in the 2020 financial year. According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), group sales in the period from January to December 2020 increased by 21.1% to EUR626.0 million (previous year EUR516.8 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to EUR14.8 million (previous year EUR17.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to EUR11.8 million (previous year EUR16.2 million). According to the forecast, Medios had expected group sales of EUR610 to 630 million, an adjusted EBITDA* of EUR14.0 to 15.0 million and an adjusted EBT* of EUR11.5 to 12.5 million. Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "2020 was a successful year for Medios despite the corona pandemic. The first months of 2021 make us very confident for the further business development. In the current financial year, we want to almost double our sales and increase our earnings disproportionally. Thanks to the takeover of Cranach Pharma completed in January 2021 and the acquisition of Kölsche Blister in the past year, we are now even more broadly positioned to fully exploit the high potential of the Specialty Pharma market. In addition, we can utilize synergy effects in purchasing, distribution and logistics. We are well prepared for further acquisitions." Increase in sales and earnings forecast 2021 Medios expects dynamic growth despite the challenging market environment and is significantly raising its forecast for the 2021 financial year. Including the acquisition of Cranach Pharma GmbH, Medios expects group sales of EUR1.15 to 1.20 billion, an adjusted EBITDA* of EUR38 to 39 million and an adjusted EBT* of EUR31 to 32 million. This corresponds to sales growth of around 84 to 92% as well as an increase in adjusted EBITDA* of around 157 to 164% and an increase in adjusted EBT* of around 163 to 171%. Previously, Medios had expected group sales of more than EUR1 billion, an adjusted EBITDA* of around EUR36 million and an adjusted EBT* of around EUR30 million, while the new forecast is in line with the more optimistic market expectation. In this context, Medios assumes that the corona-related special effects that burden earnings will continue to weaken in the course of 2021. The comprehensive consolidated financial statements of Medios AG will be published with the 2020 annual report at the end of March 2021. *EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBT are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base. =------------------ About Medios AG Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply and the manufacture of patient-specific therapies to drug safety, including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies. Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8). www.medios.ag Contact Claudia Nickolaus Head of Investor & Public Relations Medios AG Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany P +49 30 232 566 800 c.nickolaus@medios.ag www.medios.ag Nikolaus Hammerschmidt Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations Kirchhoff Consult AG Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg | Germany P +49 40 609 186 18 nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de www.kirchhoff.de Disclaimer This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Medios AG Heidestraße 9 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800 Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801 E-mail: ir@medios.ag Internet: www.medios.ag ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8 WKN: A1MMCC Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1170819 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1170819 2021-03-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 05:32 ET (10:32 GMT)