MediPal : Integrated Report 2020

Editorial Policy

This integrated report has been compiled as a communication tool to comprehensively provide financial information, such as management strategies and results, and also non-financial information, such as our relationship with the environment and society, so that all our stakeholders understand the MEDIPAL Group's management approach to the creation of sustainable corporate value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements regarding the MEDIPAL Group's plans, policies, strategies, and earnings forecasts. Accordingly, please note that certain risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein.

Yen amounts on all pages except for the financial statements are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Yen amounts in the financial statements are rounded to the nearest million yen.