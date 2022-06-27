MediPal : Integrated Report 2020
Innovation for the Future
Integrated Report 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Business Fields ..............................................................................................................................................
2
President's Message ..............................................................................................................................
4
Value Creation Process and Growth Strategies
History of Value Creation ..............................................................................................................
10
Value Creation Process ....................................................................................................................
12
Source of Our Growth ......................................................................................................................
14
2022 MEDIPAL Medium-Term Vision ...............................................................................
20
At a Glance ....................................................................................................................................................
22
Strategy by Business
Prescription Pharmaceutical Wholesale Business
........................................
24
Message from the General Manager of the
Business Development Department ....................................................................
28
Cosmetics, Daily Necessities and
OTC Pharmaceutical Wholesale Business ......................................................
30
Animal Health Products and Food Processing
Raw Materials Wholesale Business .........................................................................
34
Important Issues of the MEDIPAL Group (Materialities)
...............................
36
Corporate Governance ....................................................................................................................
38
Management Team .............................................................................................................................
45
Risk Management ..................................................................................................................................
48
Compliance ..................................................................................................................................................
51
Pharmaceutical Affairs Management ...............................................................................
53
Disaster Planning ...................................................................................................................................
56
Information Management .............................................................................................................
60
Respect for Human Rights ............................................................................................................
61
Environmental Conservation Initiatives ..........................................................................
66
Social Initiatives .......................................................................................................................................
68
Glossary ............................................................................................................................................................
69
Eleven-Year Financial Highlights ...........................................................................................
70
Financial Review ......................................................................................................................................
72
Financial Section ......................................................................................................................................
76
Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies .......................................................................
100
Corporate Data / Stock Information ...............................................................................
101
Our Mission ................................................................................................................................................
102
Editorial Policy
This integrated report has been compiled as a communication tool to comprehensively provide financial information, such as management strategies and results, and also non-financial information, such as our relationship with the environment and society, so that all our stakeholders understand the MEDIPAL Group's management approach to the creation of sustainable corporate value.
Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking statements regarding the MEDIPAL Group's plans, policies, strategies, and earnings forecasts. Accordingly, please note that certain risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein.
Yen amounts on all pages except for the financial statements are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Yen amounts in the financial statements are rounded to the nearest million yen.
Management Philosophy
Contributing to people's health and the advancement of society through creation of value in distribution
Management Policy
Create a vitalized corporate culture to make the MEDIPAL Group trusted by society
Raise shareholder value and ensure thorough legal compliance
Faithfully create a free and open-minded corporate culture and train creative personnel
Business Fields
Pharmaceuticals, Health, and Beauty
Company Logo
The logo design represents people holding hands and harmony, which symbolize cooperation, coexistence, and the strength to live. It also expresses that MEDIPAL is a company that grows with customers and business partners, expands broadly, and respects people.
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION Integrated Report 2020
1
About the MEDIPAL Group
Business Fields
The MEDIPAL Group is one of the largest distribution networking
groups linking manufacturers, medical institutions,
and retailers all across the nation in fields of
pharmaceuticals, health, and beauty.
Final Consumers
Patients, consumers, etc.
Customers
Hospitals,
Drugstores,
Animal hospitals,
livestock and fishery
clinics,
home centers,
businesses,
dispensing
convenience
manufacturers of
pharmacies, etc.
stores, etc.
processed food, etc.
240,000
Manufacturers
Pharmaceuticals, medical equipment,
cosmetics, daily necessities, etc.
5,000suppliers
2 MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION Integrated Report 2020
Prescription Pharmaceutical Wholesale Business
Business Companies
MEDICEO CORPORATION
EVERLTH Co., Ltd.
ATOL CO., LTD.
SPLine Corporation
MM CORPORATION
ASTEC Co., Ltd.
MVC CO., LTD.
MEDIE Co., Ltd.
M.I.C. (Medical Information College), INC.
Medipal Insurance Service Co., Ltd.
Product Range
Prescription pharmaceuticals
Medical equipment
Medical supplies
Clinical diagnostics
Customers
Hospitals Clinics Dispensing pharmacies
Cosmetics, Daily Necessities and OTC Pharmaceutical Wholesale Business
Business Company
PALTAC CORPORATION
Product Range
Cosmetics Daily necessities OTC Pharmaceuticals
Customers
Drugstores
Home centers
Convenience stores
Supermarkets
Discount stores
Animal Health Products and Food Processing Raw Materials Wholesale Business
Business Companies
MP AGRO CO., LTD. MEDIPAL FOODS CORPORATION
Product Range
Animal health products Raw ingredients for food processing
Customers
Animal hospitals Livestock and fishery businesses
Manufacturers of processed food
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION Integrated Report 2020
3
