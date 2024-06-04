MediPal : Notice Regarding Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
June 04, 2024 at 02:07 am EDT
June 4, 2024
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Representative: Shuichi Watanabe, Representative Director, President and CEO
Code number: 7459 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Yuji Sakon,
Managing Director, General Manager of Administration Division
Tel: +81-3-3517-5171
Notice Regarding Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION has implemented the acquisition of treasury stock based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 14, 2024. Details follow below.
(1) Class of stock acquired
Common stock
(2)
Total number of shares
547,300 shares (on an Execution base)
(3)
acquired:
Total amount acquired
JPY 1,231,941,888
(4)
Period of acquisition
From May 15, 2024 to May 31, 2024
(5)
Method of acquisition
Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Reference
1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2023
(1)
Class of stock to be acquired
Common stock
Total number of shares to be
Up to 2,500,000 shares
(2)
(1.2% of the total number of common stock issued
acquired
(excluding treasury stock))
(3)
Total acquisition cost
Up to 5 billion yen
(4)
Period of acquisition
From May 15, 2024 to August 30, 2024
(5)
Method of acquisition
Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Total number of shares and amount acquired pursuant to the above resolution as of May 31, 2024
(1)
Total number of shares acquired
547,300 shares (on an Execution base)
(2)
Total amount acquired
JPY 1,231,941,888
