July 2, 2024

MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Representative: Shuichi Watanabe, Representative Director, President and CEO

Code number: 7459 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Yuji Sakon,

Managing Director, General Manager of Administration Division

Tel: +81-3-3517-5171

Notice Regarding Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION has implemented the acquisition of treasury stock based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 14, 2024. Details follow below.

(1) Class of stock acquired

Common stock

(2)

Total number of shares

441,400 shares

(3)

acquired

Total amount acquired

JPY 1,028,957,194

(4)

Period of acquisition

From June 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024

(5)

Method of acquisition

(on an Execution base)

Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2023

(1)

Class of stock to be acquired

Common stock

Total number of shares to be

Up to 2,500,000 shares

(2)

(1.2% of the total number of common stock issued

acquired

(excluding treasury stock))

(3)

Total acquisition cost

Up to 5 billion yen

(4)

Period of acquisition

From May 15, 2024 to August 30, 2024

(5)

Method of acquisition

Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number of shares and amount acquired pursuant to the above resolution as of June 30, 2024 (on an Execution base)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired

988,700 shares

(2)

Total amount acquired

JPY 2,260,899,082

