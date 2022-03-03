MediPharm Labs : Q22021
MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2021 and 2020
CONTENTS OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
AT JUNE 30, 2021
CONTENTS
PAGE
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2-3
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS..............................
4
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS ...............................................................................................................................................
5
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
6
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ............
7
NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...
8-25
NOTE 1 NATURE OF OPERATIONS .....................................................................................................................
8
NOTE 2
BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS ...........................................................................................................................................
8-11
NOTE 3
FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES ........................................................................
11
NOTE 4
TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES WITH RELATED PARTIES .......................................................
11-12
NOTE 5
TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES.....................................................................................................
12
NOTE 6
INVENTORIES............................................................................................................................................
13
NOTE 7
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ................................................................................................
13-15
NOTE 8
LOANS AND BORROWINGS ...................................................................................................................
15
NOTE 9
DERIVATIVE LIABILITIES ......................................................................................................................
16
NOTE 10
PROVISION, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES, COMMITMENTS ....................................
17
NOTE 11
TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES ..........................................................................................................
17
NOTE 12
CAPITAL, RESERVES AND OTHER EQUITY ITEMS .........................................................................
18-19
NOTE 13
REVENUE ...................................................................................................................................................
20
NOTE 14
EXPENSES BY NATURE...........................................................................................................................
21
NOTE 15
FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ...............................................
22-24
NOTE 16
FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ....................................................................................
24
NOTE 17
SEGMENT INFORMATION ......................................................................................................................
25
NOTE 18
EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD..........................................................................................
25
MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Unaudited - All dollar amounts disclosed are expressed in Canadian dollars (C$'000s) except per share and exercise price amounts.)
Notes
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
38,751
19,913
Trade and other receivables
5
32,635
29,645
Other assets
3,841
3,230
Inventories
6
13,659
22,139
Assets held for sale
881
2,102
Current tax receivable
4,256
4,492
Total current assets
94,023
81,521
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment
7
31,587
34,144
Intangibles
7.2
236
228
Non-current deposits
2,147
2,147
Other financial assets
191
191
Total non-current assets
34,161
36,710
Total assets
128,184
118,231
The above condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes
.
MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Unaudited - All dollar amounts disclosed are expressed in Canadian dollars (C$'000s) except per share and exercise price amounts.)
Notes
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade and other payables
11
13,406
14,793
Current employee benefit obligations
2,091
1,455
Due to related party
4.2
600
300
Loans and borrowings
8
2,006
7,697
Conversion option derivative liability
9.1
288
-
Total current liabilities
18,391
24,245
Non-current liabilities:
Due to related party
4.2
-
300
Loans and borrowings
8
92
10,761
Warrant derivative liability
9.2
174
357
Conversion option derivative liability
9.1
-
4,154
Total non-current liabilities
266
15,572
Total liabilities
18,657
39,817
Equity:
188,609
Common shares
12
138,508
Reserves
21,061
14,851
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)
79
(403)
Accumulated deficit
(100,222)
(74,542)
Total equity
109,527
78,414
Total liabilities and equity
128,184
118,231
Commitments and contingencies
10
Subsequent events
18
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors of MediPharm Labs Corp.:
/s/ "Patrick McCutcheon "
/s/ "Keith Strachan "
Patrick McCutcheon
Keith Strachan
Director
Director
The above condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes
.
MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - All dollar amounts disclosed are expressed in Canadian dollars (C$'000s) except per share and exercise price amounts.)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
13
5,072
13,918
10,567
25,007
Cost of sales
(12,805)
(11,706)
(18,980)
(33,677)
Gross profit
(7,733)
2,212
(8,413)
(8,670)
General administrative expenses
(5,187)
(6,793)
(9,190)
(12,293)
Marketing and selling expenses
(1,054)
(948)
(2,331)
(1,747)
Research and development expenses
(144)
(337)
(496)
(1,381)
Share based compensation expense
12,14
(476)
(1,520)
(1,356)
(4,279)
Other operating income/(expense), net
14
3,214
2,879
2,490
1,928
Operating loss
(11,380)
(4,507)
(19,296)
(26,442)
Unrealized gain in revaluation
of derivative liabilities
9
329
1,285
4,049
1,285
Finance income
39
34
96
170
Finance expense
(564)
(587)
(10,293)
(817)
Loss before taxation
(11,576)
(3,775)
(25,444)
(25,804)
Taxation (expense)/recovery
(236)
285
(236)
4,951
Net loss for the period
(11,812)
(3,490)
(25,680)
(20,853)
Attributable to
- Non-controlling interest
-
(136)
-
(411)
- Equity holders of the Parent
(11,812)
(3,354)
(25,680)
(20,442)
Basic loss per share
(0.05)
(0.02)
(0.11)
(0.15)
Diluted loss per share
(0.05)
(0.02)
(0.11)
(0.15)
The above condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes
.
