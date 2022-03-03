Log in
MediPharm Labs : Q22021

03/03/2022
MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021 and 2020

CONTENTS OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

AT JUNE 30, 2021

CONTENTS

PAGE

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2-3

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS..............................

4

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS ...............................................................................................................................................

5

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

6

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ............

7

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...

8-25

NOTE 1 NATURE OF OPERATIONS .....................................................................................................................

8

NOTE 2

BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS ...........................................................................................................................................

8-11

NOTE 3

FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES ........................................................................

11

NOTE 4

TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES WITH RELATED PARTIES .......................................................

11-12

NOTE 5

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES.....................................................................................................

12

NOTE 6

INVENTORIES............................................................................................................................................

13

NOTE 7

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ................................................................................................

13-15

NOTE 8

LOANS AND BORROWINGS ...................................................................................................................

15

NOTE 9

DERIVATIVE LIABILITIES ......................................................................................................................

16

NOTE 10

PROVISION, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES, COMMITMENTS ....................................

17

NOTE 11

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES ..........................................................................................................

17

NOTE 12

CAPITAL, RESERVES AND OTHER EQUITY ITEMS .........................................................................

18-19

NOTE 13

REVENUE ...................................................................................................................................................

20

NOTE 14

EXPENSES BY NATURE...........................................................................................................................

21

NOTE 15

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ...............................................

22-24

NOTE 16

FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ....................................................................................

24

NOTE 17

SEGMENT INFORMATION ......................................................................................................................

25

NOTE 18

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD..........................................................................................

25

MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited - All dollar amounts disclosed are expressed in Canadian dollars (C$'000s) except per share and exercise price amounts.)

Notes

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

38,751

19,913

Trade and other receivables

5

32,635

29,645

Other assets

3,841

3,230

Inventories

6

13,659

22,139

Assets held for sale

881

2,102

Current tax receivable

4,256

4,492

Total current assets

94,023

81,521

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

7

31,587

34,144

Intangibles

7.2

236

228

Non-current deposits

2,147

2,147

Other financial assets

191

191

Total non-current assets

34,161

36,710

Total assets

128,184

118,231

The above condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

2

MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited - All dollar amounts disclosed are expressed in Canadian dollars (C$'000s) except per share and exercise price amounts.)

Notes

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Trade and other payables

11

13,406

14,793

Current employee benefit obligations

2,091

1,455

Due to related party

4.2

600

300

Loans and borrowings

8

2,006

7,697

Conversion option derivative liability

9.1

288

-

Total current liabilities

18,391

24,245

Non-current liabilities:

Due to related party

4.2

-

300

Loans and borrowings

8

92

10,761

Warrant derivative liability

9.2

174

357

Conversion option derivative liability

9.1

-

4,154

Total non-current liabilities

266

15,572

Total liabilities

18,657

39,817

Equity:

188,609

Common shares

12

138,508

Reserves

21,061

14,851

Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)

79

(403)

Accumulated deficit

(100,222)

(74,542)

Total equity

109,527

78,414

Total liabilities and equity

128,184

118,231

Commitments and contingencies

10

Subsequent events

18

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors of MediPharm Labs Corp.:

/s/ "Patrick McCutcheon"

/s/ "Keith Strachan"

Patrick McCutcheon

Keith Strachan

Director

Director

The above condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

3

MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - All dollar amounts disclosed are expressed in Canadian dollars (C$'000s) except per share and exercise price amounts.)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30

June 30

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

13

5,072

13,918

10,567

25,007

Cost of sales

(12,805)

(11,706)

(18,980)

(33,677)

Gross profit

(7,733)

2,212

(8,413)

(8,670)

General administrative expenses

(5,187)

(6,793)

(9,190)

(12,293)

Marketing and selling expenses

(1,054)

(948)

(2,331)

(1,747)

Research and development expenses

(144)

(337)

(496)

(1,381)

Share based compensation expense

12,14

(476)

(1,520)

(1,356)

(4,279)

Other operating income/(expense), net

14

3,214

2,879

2,490

1,928

Operating loss

(11,380)

(4,507)

(19,296)

(26,442)

Unrealized gain in revaluation

of derivative liabilities

9

329

1,285

4,049

1,285

Finance income

39

34

96

170

Finance expense

(564)

(587)

(10,293)

(817)

Loss before taxation

(11,576)

(3,775)

(25,444)

(25,804)

Taxation (expense)/recovery

(236)

285

(236)

4,951

Net loss for the period

(11,812)

(3,490)

(25,680)

(20,853)

Attributable to

- Non-controlling interest

-

(136)

-

(411)

- Equity holders of the Parent

(11,812)

(3,354)

(25,680)

(20,442)

Basic loss per share

(0.05)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.15)

Diluted loss per share

(0.05)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.15)

The above condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MediPharm Labs Corp. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 15:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
