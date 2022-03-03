MediPharm Labs : Q22021

MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited - All dollar amounts disclosed are expressed in Canadian dollars (C$'000s) except per share and exercise price amounts.)

Notes June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 38,751 19,913 Trade and other receivables 5 32,635 29,645 Other assets 3,841 3,230 Inventories 6 13,659 22,139 Assets held for sale 881 2,102 Current tax receivable 4,256 4,492

Total current assets 94,023 81,521 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 7 31,587 34,144 Intangibles 7.2 236 228 Non-current deposits 2,147 2,147 Other financial assets 191 191 Total non-current assets 34,161 36,710 Total assets 128,184 118,231

