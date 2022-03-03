MediPharm Labs : Q32021

MEDIPHARM LABS CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited - All dollar amounts disclosed are expressed in Canadian dollars (C$'000s) except per share and exercise price amounts.)

Notes September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 37,958 19,913 Trade and other receivables 5 29,111 29,645 Other assets 2,476 3,230 Inventories 6 14,391 22,139 Assets held for sale 906 2,102 Current tax receivable 41 4,492

Total current assets 84,883 81,521 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 7 30,620 34,144 Intangibles 7.2 228 228 Non-current deposits 2,147 2,147 Other financial assets 191 191 Tax receivable 130 - Total non-current assets 33,316 36,710 Total assets 118,199 118,231

The above condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.