Medi Power Overseas Public Co Ltd is a Cyprus-based commercial real estate company specializing in retail real estate across the North East and Canada's major markets. The Company is mainly engaged in the acquisition, redevelopment and management of shopping centers. Medi Power Overseas Public Co Ltd owns and manages retail properties and residential developments in the United States, Canada, and Bulgaria. The Company's portfolio includes: Regional Office, Commercial Assets and Land for Development. Medi Power Overseas Public Co Ltd commercial assets include Madeira Plaza in Reading, Pennsylvania, United States. Main tenants of Madeira Plaza are Redner's Markets and Big Lots. It is comparised of more than 15 assets, more than 30% grocery stores and more than 130 tenants.