Medipower (Overseas) Public Co. Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 9.35 million compared to USD 9.15 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.85 million compared to USD 4.45 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.056 compared to USD 0.087 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.056 compared to USD 0.087 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 18.9 million compared to USD 18.58 million a year ago. Net income was USD 5.13 million compared to USD 2.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.055 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.055 a year ago.
Medipower Public Co. Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
