|
EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
MEDIQON Group AG: Annual Report for the 2022 financial year published
17.05.2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
17.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDIQON Group AG
|
|Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
|
|61462 Königstein im Taunus
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687040
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687043
|E-mail:
|ir@mediqon-group.de
|Internet:
|www.mediqon-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1635397
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1635397 17.05.2023 CET/CEST