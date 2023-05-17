Advanced search
MEDIQON Group AG: Annual Report for the 2022 financial year published

05/17/2023 | 05:42am EDT
EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
MEDIQON Group AG: Annual Report for the 2022 financial year published

17.05.2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, MEDIQON Group AG published its Annual Report for the 2022 financial year.

The entire Annual Report 2022 is available at the following Website:

https://www.mediqon-group.de/veroeffentlichungen/annual-reports/
 

17.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MEDIQON Group AG
Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
61462 Königstein im Taunus
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6174-9687040
Fax: +49 (0) 6174-9687043
E-mail: ir@mediqon-group.de
Internet: www.mediqon-group.de
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1635397

 
End of News EQS News Service

1635397  17.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1635397&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
