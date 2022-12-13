Advanced search
    MCE   DE0006618309

MEDIQON GROUP AG

(MCE)
  Report
12/12/2022
12.20 EUR   +0.83%
12/12Mediqon Group Ag : Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved
EQ
09/30MEDIQON Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/30Mediqon Group Ag : Interim Report 2022 – Positive development of the group in the first half of 2022
EQ
MEDIQON Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on December 12, 2022

12/13/2022 | 02:37am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
MEDIQON Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on December 12, 2022

13-Dec-2022 / 08:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The private placement of the capital increase resolved on December 12, 2022, excluding subscription rights by issuing new shares was successfully completed in the amount of 1,067,267  new shares. The increase is equivalent to c. 7.1% of the company’s existing share capital. The subscription price was EUR 14.50 per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of c. EUR 15.5m.
Subject to the registration in the Commercial Register, the share capital increases from EUR 14,999,333.00 to EUR 16,066,600.00.

13-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MEDIQON Group AG
Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
61462 Königstein im Taunus
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6174-9687040
Fax: +49 (0) 6174-9687043
E-mail: ir@mediqon-group.de
Internet: www.mediqon-group.de
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1511161

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1511161  13-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 28,7 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net income 2021 -2,27 M -2,39 M -2,39 M
Net Debt 2021 40,6 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -66,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 183 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2020 37,8x
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 71,8%
Managers and Directors
Jan-Hendrik Mohr Chairman-Management Board
Marlene Carl Chief Financial Officer
Mathias Saggau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Constantin Wolber Head-IT & Product Management
Lars Ahns Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
