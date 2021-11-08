Financial and Operating Results for the First Half of 2021

Due to the nature of the Company's business and its strategy, such as the sale of directly-operated salons to franchisees in the second half of the year and the rise in sales in summer, sales and profits tend to be skewed toward the second half of the year. This trend has been observed for the past 10 years.

Recent Developments

On October 31, 2021, Ms. Miki Aoki, resigned as a member of our board of directors to assume a role as director of our subsidiary, Bell Epoc Wellness Inc. Ms. Aoki indicated that her resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. The Company has no immediate plans to replace Ms. Aoki for the time being, however, it will consider nominating a new director(s) for the next annual shareholders meeting. Bell Epoc Wellness Inc. changed its name to Wing Inc. effective November 1, 2020

Comments from the CEO

Kouji Eguchi, Chief Executive Officer of MEDIROM, stated, "I want to emphasize our view of Medirom's importance to the communities where we have a presence and of our ongoing focus on keeping our employees safe while supporting customers during the pandemic. Throughout 2020, we expanded our business model while operating in the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a level of customer service that our customers have come to know and love."

"The increase in revenues reflects the foundation we have built and continue to expand upon even during challenging times. At the end of June of this year we had 313 salons, an increase of 24, as compared to 289 at the end of June of last year," continued Mr. Eguchi. "We are looking forward to the future as we carefully and strategically plan to expand our operations and meet the demand of our partners and customers."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

