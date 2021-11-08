Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MRM   US58510H1032

MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MRM)
Summary 
Summary

Financial and Operating Results for the First Half of 2021

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
Exhibit 99.2

November 8, 2021

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Reports Financial and Operating Results for the First Half of 2021

New York - November 8, 2021 - MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM, "MEDIROM"), a leading holistic health services provider in Japan, today announced MEDIROM's interim financial results for the six month ended June 30, 2021.

FY 2021 Interim Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the first half of the year increased by 57.0% to JPY2,127 million (US$19.1 million) from JPY1,356 million in a year ago period, due to the recovery from the COVID-19 negative impact in 2020.
  • Cost of revenues increased by 39.4% to JPY1,768 million (US$15.9 million) from JPY1,269 million in a year ago period, as a result of the reopening of the salons and salon acquisitions.
  • SG&A increased by 61.3% to JPY840 million (US$7.5 million) from JPY521 million in a year ago period, as a result of the stock compensation expenses and increased professional fees.
  • Net loss of JPY521 million (US$4.6 million) was recorded due to the increased cost of revenues and SG&A. JPY148 million of the stock compensation expense was one of the major factors of the loss.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were negative JPY291 million (US$2.6 million) and minus 13.7%, respectively.
  • Cashflow from Operating Activities was negative JPY348 million (US$3.1 million), mainly due to the decrease in net income.
  • Cashflow from Investing Activities was negative JPY410 million (US$3.6 million), primarily due to salon acquisitions.
  • Cashflow from Financing Activities was negative JPY 326 million (US$2.9 million), due to the deferred offering costs and bank loan repayment.
  • Net cash decreased by JPY 1,084 million (US$9.7 million).

Corporate Highlights 1H2021

  • Number of Salons increased by 24 stores to 313 as of June 30, 2021 from 289 stores as of June 30, 2020, primarily attributed to the acquisition of SAWAN in May 2021.
  • Sales per Customer increased by 1.9%, from JPY6,234 in June 2020 to JPY6,350 in June 2021.
  • Operation Ratio improved by 7.8 percentage points to 48.6% in June 2021 from 40.8% in the same month of 2020.
  • Total Customers Served also recovered by 41.9% to 373,723 in the first half of 2021 from 263,351 in the same period in 2020.
  • Our mobile application Lav is being upgraded for general consumers use on top of the engagement by Specific Guidance Program.
  • In December 2021, we are planning to launch a self-charging smart bracelet, MOTHER Tracker in Japan.

Outlook and perspective FY 2021 and FY2022

  • The Declaration of Emergency for COVID-19 was lifted in October 2021. There is no closed salon.
  • After observing the KPIs transition in FY2020 and ongoing FY2021, we concluded that our industry is regarded as a necessary service for people's daily life. We believe that relaxation salon business segment will continue to stay stable, and that we can generate reasonable profit by controlling the cost and expenses.
  • We will actively look for the opportunities to grow our salon business through M&A transactions.
  • Due to the nature of the Company's business and its strategy, such as the sale of directly-operated salons to franchisees in the second half of the year and the rise in sales in summer, sales and profits tend to be skewed toward the second half of the year. This trend has been observed for the past 10 years.

Recent Developments

On October 31, 2021, Ms. Miki Aoki, resigned as a member of our board of directors to assume a role as director of our subsidiary, Bell Epoc Wellness Inc. Ms. Aoki indicated that her resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. The Company has no immediate plans to replace Ms. Aoki for the time being, however, it will consider nominating a new director(s) for the next annual shareholders meeting. Bell Epoc Wellness Inc. changed its name to Wing Inc. effective November 1, 2020

Comments from the CEO

Kouji Eguchi, Chief Executive Officer of MEDIROM, stated, "I want to emphasize our view of Medirom's importance to the communities where we have a presence and of our ongoing focus on keeping our employees safe while supporting customers during the pandemic. Throughout 2020, we expanded our business model while operating in the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a level of customer service that our customers have come to know and love."

"The increase in revenues reflects the foundation we have built and continue to expand upon even during challenging times. At the end of June of this year we had 313 salons, an increase of 24, as compared to 289 at the end of June of last year," continued Mr. Eguchi. "We are looking forward to the future as we carefully and strategically plan to expand our operations and meet the demand of our partners and customers."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial metrics that we use to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are financial measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Definitions for such non-GAAP measures can be found in the Appendix to this presentation. Any non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non- GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measure is set forth in the Appendix to this presentation.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and our board of directors. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in com paring our financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Undue reliance should not be placed on these measures as the Company's only measures of operating performance, nor should such measures be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures as used in respect of the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts used by other companies.

(1) For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, see the following table.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:

Year ended December 31,

(in thousands, except Adjusted EBITDA margin)

2020($)

2020(¥)

2019(¥)

Net (loss) income

$

(5,225)

¥

(539,170)

¥

17,335

Dividend income and interest income

(13)

(1,334)

(1,338)

Interest expense

128

13,234

13,591

Gain from bargain purchases

-

-

(6,487)

Other, net

(1,272)

(131,299)

(4,153)

Income tax expense

(848)

(87,519)

15,961

Equity in earnings (loss) of investment

-

-

(559)

Operating income

$

(7,230)

¥

(746,088)

¥

34,350

Depreciation and amortization

604

62,290

46,174

Losses on sales of directly-operated salons to franchises

-

-

9,600

Losses on disposal of property and equipment, net and other intangible assets, net

328

33,841

4,631

Impairment loss on long-lived assets

1,031

106,501

44,546

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(5,267)

¥

(543,456)

¥

139,301

Adjusted EBITDA margin

(16.3)%

(16.3)%

3.6 %

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by total revenue for the same period.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 316 (as of September 30, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health-tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "Lav", which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker". MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.

URL: https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contacts:

Investor Relations Team

ir@medirom.co.jp

MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(Yen in thousands, except share data)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

¥

354,950

¥

1,439,733

Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowances of ¥5,484 and ¥4,426, respectively

89,416

148,540

Accounts receivable-other

305,851

411,278

Inventories

10,904

7,956

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

111,057

79,717

Total current assets

872,178

2,087,224

Property and equipment, net

330,692

235,930

Goodwill

535,246

150,720

Other intangible assets, net

91,036

97,615

Investments

53,020

500

Long-term accounts receivable-other, net of allowances of ¥125,939 and ¥131,759, respectively

115,247

116,942

Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net

1,709,722

1,578,828

Lease and guarantee deposits

784,796

710,636

Deferred tax assets, net

613,311

655,591

Other assets

94,768

79,480

Total assets

¥

5,200,016

¥

5,713,466

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

¥

62,244

¥

67,016

Accrued expenses

814,390

889,112

Current portion of long-term borrowings

181,884

242,281

Accrued income taxes

13,211

43,198

Contract liability (current)

92,988

172,063

Advances received

438,482

461,665

Short-term lease liability

702,685

658,320

Other current liabilities

141,550

118,933

Total current liabilities

2,447,434

2,652,588

Long-term borrowings - net of current portion

573,275

668,380

Deposit received

340,525

375,463

Long-term contract liability - net of current portion

297,523

333,978

Long-term lease liability - net of current portion

1,059,530

992,892

Asset retirement obligation

256,967

191,192

Other liabilities

18,693

7,716

Total liabilities

4,993,947

5,222,209

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, no par value; 19,899,999 shares authorized; 4,975,000 shares issued and 4,882,500

shares outstanding at June 30, 2021; 9,999,999 shares authorized; 4,915,000 shares issued and

4,822,500 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020

1,223,134

1,179,313

Class A common stock, no par value; 1 share authorized; 1 share issued and 1 share outstanding at

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

100

100

Treasury stock, at cost- 92,500 common shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(3,000)

(3,000)

Additional paid-in capital

1,210,907

1,018,146

Accumulated deficit

(2,225,072)

(1,703,302)

Total shareholders' equity

206,069

491,257

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

¥

5,200,016

¥

5,713,466

MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Yen in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Revenues:

Revenue from directly-operated salons

¥

1,421,413

¥

751,267

Franchise revenue

689,148

593,236

Other revenues

16,918

11,774

Total revenues

2,127,479

1,356,277

Cost of revenues and operating expenses:

Cost of revenue from directly-operated salons

1,415,685

866,297

Cost of franchise revenue

335,458

394,906

Cost of other revenues

17,764

8,017

Selling, general and administrative expenses

840,760

521,364

Total cost of revenues and operating expenses

2,609,667

1,790,584

Operating loss

(482,188)

(434,307)

Other income:

Dividend income

2

2

Interest income

506

674

Interest expense

(6,683)

(6,076)

Gain from bargain purchases

1,014

1,624

Government subsidies

1,065

12,230

Other, net

19,733

1,912

Total other income

15,637

10,366

Loss before income tax expense

(466,551)

(423,941)

Income tax expense

55,219

19,030

Net loss

¥

(521,770)

¥

(442,971)

Net loss per share

Basic

¥

(107.09)

¥

(110.12)

Diluted

¥

(107.09)

¥

(110.12)

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

4,872,224

4,022,501

Diluted

4,872,224

4,022,501

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 342 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net income 2020 -539 M -4,76 M -4,76 M
Net Debt 2020 1 090 M 9,62 M 9,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 914 M 34,5 M 34,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 0,75%
