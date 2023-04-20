MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies : Announces March 2023 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) - Form 6-K

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces March 2023

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Total Customers Served: 78,063 - Sales Per Customer: JPY 6,680 - Customer Repeat Ratio: 77.4%

New York/April 20, 2023 - MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (the "Company"), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of March 2023. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of March 2023:

· The number of salons was 311 in March 2023, up from 310 in the year-ago period.

· Total customers served increased to 78,063 in March 2023 from 61,417 in the year-ago period. The increase is primarily attributed to the increase in the number of salons with available financial and customer data.

· Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,680 in March 2023 from JPY 6,595 in March 2022.

· Repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, decreased to 77.4% in March 2023 from 82.4% in the year-ago period. The decrease is primarily attributed to the inclusion of financial and client data of salons in public bath houses, which tend to have a relatively lower repeat ratio than our other relaxation salons.

· Operation ratio decreased to 45.8% in March 2023 from 46.5% in the year-ago period.

· The total number of salons with data increased to 273 in March 2023 from 217 in March 2022. The increase is attributed to the completion of the replacement of the customer management system in certain salons. The number of salons with data decreases when we close salons with data available and increases as we open salons with such data.

Number of

Salons (*1) Number of

Salons with

Data (*2) Total Customers

Served (*3) Sales per

Customer (*4) Repeat Ratio

(*5) Operation Ratio

(*6) March-22 310 217 61,417 JPY 6,595 82.4% 46.5% April-22 309 232 69,986 JPY 6,616 82.0% 48.3% May-22 308 232 77,291 JPY 6,461 79.6% 50.1% June-22 307 231 73,259 JPY 6,511 80.4% 50.3% July-22 309 231 76,521 JPY 6,668 80.6% 50.3% August-22 311 232 72,250 JPY 6,705 80.1% 49.8% September-22 312 233 71,770 JPY 6,505 80.8% 50.3% October-22 313 234 72,252 JPY 6,630 81.8% 50.0% November-22 312 232 65,724 JPY 6,717 82.6% 48.8% December-22 312 231 68,571 JPY 6,913 82.8% 50.1% January-23 312 266 77,657 JPY 6,624 77.9% 48.3% February-23 312 266 71,707 JPY 6,612 78.5% 47.3% March-23 311 273 78,063 JPY 6,680 77.4% 45.8%

(*1) Number of Salons: Includes our directly-operated salons and franchisees' salons.

(*2) Number of Salons with Data: The number of salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*3) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available.

(*4) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*5) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*6) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists' in-service time to total therapists' working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

2

* Repeat ratios shown in the chart above do not include salons in public bath houses. In March 2023, the repeat ratios for all salons and salons in public bathhouses only were 77.4% and 56.1%, respectively.

3

*Since July 2021, the salon operation business has been managed by Wing Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates 311 (as of March 31, 2023) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku®, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "Lav®", which is developed by the Company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker "MOTHER Bracelet®". MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health related services and products offering will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://medirom.co.jp/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about the Company's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

■Contacts

Investor Relations Team

ir@medirom.co.jp