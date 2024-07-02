MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies : Health and Wellness App "MOTHER App" Integrates with Google Android Platform "Health Connect"
July 02, 2024 at 12:03 am EDT
Share
2024/07/02
Health and Wellness App "MOTHER App" Integrates with Google Android Platform "Health Connect"
Tokyo, Japan - MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kouji Eguchi; NASDAQ: MRM, USA; hereafter, MEDIROM), a leading provider of multiple health and wellness related businesses, and its subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yoshio Uekusa; hereafter, MOTHER Labs), announce an integration of the "MOTHER App" which uses MOTHER Bracelet (hereafter, "MOTHER") - world's first* recharge-free smart tracker (hereinafter "MOTHER"), with Google Android platform "Health Connect".
■Overview of MOTHER App x Health Connect Integration
The "MOTHER App" is a health and wellness application that allows users to access data measured by the recharge-free smart tracker "MOTHER". By integrating with "Health Connect", Google's platform for unified health and fitness data management, Android users can view and utilize various health metrics, including body surface temperature, sleep patterns, and step count obtained from "MOTHER" through other compatible apps.
Data recorded in the "MOTHER App" will be registered in "Health Connect", enabling users to check their health data using other apps, such as "Google Fit" or MEDIROM lifestyle improvement and coaching app "Lav", based on the data from "MOTHER". The data in the "MOTHER App" is used upon the user's consent, allowing users to choose data to be shared.
◾️About the "MOTHER App"
The "MOTHER App" is an application to monitor daily health changes by syncing with the recharge-free smart tracker MOTHER Bracelet.
App Features
Data Monitoring: Daily and monthly views of heart rate, body surface temperature, steps, burned calories, sleep, and activity performance.
Daily Goal Setting: Setting daily goals for burned calories, steps, and sleep time. Goal achievement is notified by the vibration and flashing LED of the "MOTHER" module.
Activity Tracking: Ability to choose from activities like running, walking, or interval training, to set specific goals. "MOTHER" notifies about goal achievement by vibration and flashing LED.
Friends Feature: Becoming friends with other "MOTHER" users enables checking their activities and interacting using the SUP! button.
*SUP! is a casual greeting, similar to saying "How's it going?" or "Hey!"
Energy Feature: Ability to earn energy by completing daily challenges. Accumulated energy can be donated to organizations listed in the app or exchanged as gifts for friends within the app.
■MOTHER Bracelet, Recharge-Free Smart Tracker
MOTHER Bracelet is the world's first* 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker. It uses innovative technology from a Silicon Valley tech company that allows for power generation based on temperature differences between body and surrounding air. The recharge-free feature eliminates the risk of data loss when a device is taken off for recharge. MOTHER Bracelet records five basic metrics: heart rate, calories burned, body surface temperature, step count, and sleep.Official Website: https://mother-bracelet.com
*Verified as a recharge-free smart tracker utilizing the Seebeck effect by WPO, PATENTSCOPE, Scientific and Technical Information Center, J-GLOBAL, and J-PlatPat (as of July 3, 2021, according to ESP Research Institute).
■Lifestyle Improvement and Coaching Application "Lav"
Personal Training × Coach Matching App The lifestyle improvement application "Lav" is a matching platform that offers professional health support, focusing on diet, exercise, and sleep to enhance both physical and mental well-being. It connects "user" with a "coach" who provides the necessary knowledge to address health issues and helps to maintain a healthy daily life."Lav" stands for "Lifestyle Assist for Vitality".
■ "Health Connect"
Health Connect is an Android health and fitness data integration platform. It safely consolidates data from various apps and devices on Android, supporting users' health management.
MEDIROM MOTHER Labs, a subsidiary within the MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., primarily focuses on the health tech sector. The company's core activities include "Specific Health Guidance Program" offered through the "Lav" health app and development and sales of the 24/7 recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker. The tracker's popularity raised a record-breaking 56.1 million yen on a crowdfunding platform "Makuake". By leveraging the MOTHER recharging-free features, the company offers customizable health management solutions across diverse sectors, including caregiving, logistics, manufacturing, and etc.
・Company Overview
Company Name: MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.
Headquarters: Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Kouji Eguchi, Yoshio Uekusa
Establishment: July 2023
Business Area: Health Tech Business / Device Business / Software Services
・Contacts
MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., MOTHER Team
Tel: 03-6721-7293
Mail: team_mother@medirom.co.jp
◾️About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
・Company Overview
Company Name: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
Listed Market: NASDAQ
Ticker Symbol: MRM
Headquarters: Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo
CEO/Founder: Kouji Eguchi
Establishment: July 2000
URL: https://medirom.co.jp/en
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. published this content on
02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
02 July 2024 04:02:05 UTC.
Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc is a Japan-based holistic health services provider. The Company is a franchiser and operator of healthcare salons across Japan and is a preferred platform partner for large consumer brands, healthcare service providers and government entities. The Company mainly operates in two business segments. The Relaxation Salon Segment is engaged in the development of relaxation studios nationwide, centered on Re.Ra.Ku for the purpose of health management services. The Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment is involved in the sampling business, which includes brand promotion and consumer analysis for third party brands of corporate clients, government-sponsored specific health guidance program, utilizing internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application Lav, as well as MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications, and preventative healthcare services utilizing digital application and devices.