◾️About the "MOTHER App"

App Features





Data Monitoring: Daily and monthly views of heart rate, body surface temperature, steps, burned calories, sleep, and activity performance.





Daily Goal Setting: Setting daily goals for burned calories, steps, and sleep time. Goal achievement is notified by the vibration and flashing LED of the "MOTHER" module.





Activity Tracking: Ability to choose from activities like running, walking, or interval training, to set specific goals. "MOTHER" notifies about goal achievement by vibration and flashing LED.





Friends Feature: Becoming friends with other "MOTHER" users enables checking their activities and interacting using the SUP! button.

*SUP! is a casual greeting, similar to saying "How's it going?" or "Hey!"





Energy Feature: Ability to earn energy by completing daily challenges. Accumulated energy can be donated to organizations listed in the app or exchanged as gifts for friends within the app.

The "MOTHER App" is an application to monitor daily health changes by syncing with the recharge-free smart tracker MOTHER Bracelet.