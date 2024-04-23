2024/04/22

New Features - Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, added to the 24-hour remote health monitoring system "REMONY"

Early emergency detection: the remote health monitoring system "REMONY" immediately detects falls and SOS signals triggered by a user.





Tokyo-based MEDIROM Co., Ltd. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kouji Eguchi; NASDAQ: MRM, USA; hereafter, MEDIROM), a holistic healthcare company, and its subsidiary MEDIROM MOTHER Labs (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yoshio Uekusa; hereafter, MOTHER Labs) announce a release of new features - fall detection and emergency SOS - for "REMONY", a remote health monitoring system, which leverages MOTHER Bracelet - world's first* recharge-free smart tracker.





■Possibilities Enabled With New Features

In addition to introducing new features, a management interface was redesigned for a clearer overview of a user's status. The latest design makes the interface more speedy and easier to navigate.





■Automatic fall detection alert

For those in nursing homes or receiving home health care services, falls can lead to an increased risk of severe injury consequences. "REMONY" new fall detection feature automatically displays alerts on the management screen and notifies family members via SMS when a fall is detected. Early fall detection and prompt response is expected to help prevent injuries from worsening. While the fall detection algorithm is currently in beta release, further updates are planned to be added gradually.





【Nursing Facility Use Case】

In the event of a user falling, a notification is immediately sent to the management screen in the nursing facility, enabling quick action.

【Home Care Use Case】

Detecting user falls outside of the staff regular visit hours enables immediate 24/7 response upon fall detection.









■User-triggered emergency SOS alert

The emergency SOS detection feature enables users to easily send SOS signals in cases of sudden health issues or other emergencies. By tapping the surface of MOTHER Bracelet (hereafter, "MOTHER") worn by the user five times or more, an SOS alert appears on the management screen and SMS notifications are sent to the specified numbers. Continuous wear of MOTHER ensures that a user can call for help easily, even when reaching a nurse call or pressing a button is difficult.





















■Remote Health Monitoring System "REMONY"





"REMONY" remote health monitoring system, developed by MEDIROM MOTHER Labs, combines the wrist-worn recharge-free smart tracker MOTHER Bracelet with a dedicated gateway. The system enables automatic data synchronization and centralized real-time management.

Health monitoring with conventional wearables often faces challenges due to data loss during device recharge period. However, "MOTHER" measures user vital data in real-time 24/7 without needing removal for recharge. As a result, it allows prompt and early detection of health emergencies and accident prevention with high accuracy.

The system is customizable for use in various industries, including elderly care, health monitoring for night shift workers, and etc.





Function 1: Measurement and visualization of the heart rate, body surface temperature, step count, sleep, and burned calories.

Function 2: Heart rate alerts with a customizable heart rate threshold settings.

Function 3: Automatic SMS notification to a specified phone number in case of alerts.

Function 4: Automatic fall detection alert (new feature).

Function 5: User-triggered emergency SOS alert (new feature).

■The MOTHER Bracelet, Recharge-Free Smart Tracker













MOTHER Bracelet is the world's first* 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker, powered by advanced technology from a Silicon Valley-based tech business, that generates electricity from the temperature difference between the body and the surrounding air. As it doesn't require recharging, it eliminates the data loss that can occur when a device is taken off for recharging. This single device can record five fundamental health metrics: heart rate, surface body temperature, step count, sleep, and calories burned.





■ Official Website: https://mother-bracelet.com





■About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.





・Company Overview

Company Name: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Listed Market: NASDAQ

Ticker Symbol: MRM

Headquarters: Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

CEO/Founder: Kouji Eguchi

Establishment: July 2000

URL: https://medirom.co.jp/en

■MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.









MEDIROM MOTHER Labs, a subsidiary within the MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., primarily focuses on the health tech sector. The company's core activities include "Specific Health Guidance Program" offered through the "Lav" health app and development and sales of the 24/7 recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker. The tracker's popularity raised a record-breaking 56.1 million yen on a crowdfunding platform "Makuake". By leveraging the MOTHER recharging-free features, the company offers customizable health management solutions across diverse sectors, including caregiving, logistics, manufacturing, and etc.





・Company Overview

Company Name: MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.

Headquarters: Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Kouji Eguchi, Yoshio Uekusa

Establishment: July 2023

Business Area: Health Tech Business / Device Business / Software Services





・Contacts

MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., MOTHER Team

Tel: 03-6721-7293

Mail: team_mother@medirom.co.jp



