  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRM   US58510H1032

MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:26:25 2023-03-30 am EDT
6.100 USD    0.00%
08:25aMedirom Healthcare Technologies : Notice of Resolution of the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 31, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
03/27Medirom Healthcare Technologies : Announces February 2023 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) - Form 6-K
PU
03/16Medirom Healthcare Technologies : Successfully Appeals Nasdaq Delisting Notice - Form 6-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies : Notice of Resolution of the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 31, 2023 - Form 6-K

03/31/2023 | 08:25am EDT
Notice of Resolution of the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

held on March 31, 2023

The 23rd Ordinary General Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of shareholders of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (the "Company") was held on March 31, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Japan Standard Time (March 30, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time) in Tokyo, Japan. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved and adopted all of the four resolutions as originally proposed as follows:

No. Proposal
1. Approval of the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company;
2. Approval of the reduction in the registered paid-in capital and additional reserved capital by re-classifying as other capital surplus in Company's book and the disposition of such re-classified other capital surplus, offset against accumulated deficit;
3. Re-election of four (4) Directors to serve for the ensuing year as members of the Board of Directors; and
4. Ratification of the appointment of Crea Audit Corporation as the Accounting Auditor (which is responsible for the audit in Japan under the local laws) for the Company.

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations.

■Contacts
Investor Relations Team: ir@medirom.co.jp

1

Attachments

Disclaimer

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
