Notice of Resolution of the 24th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Held on March 29, 2024

The 24th Ordinary General Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of shareholders of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (the "Company") was held on March 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., Japan Standard Time (March 28, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time) in Tokyo, Japan. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved and adopted all of the four resolutions as originally proposed as follows:

No. Proposal 1. Approval of the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company; 2. Re-election of four (4) directors to serve for the ensuing year as members of the Board of Directors; 3. Re-election of three (3) corporate auditors to serve for the ensuing four (4) years as members of the Board of Corporate Auditors; and 4. Approval of the Company's 2024 Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations.

■Contacts

Investor Relations Team: ir@medirom.co.jp