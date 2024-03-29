Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc is a Japan-based holistic health services provider. The Company is a franchiser and operator of healthcare salons across Japan and is a preferred platform partner for large consumer brands, healthcare service providers and government entities. The Company mainly operates in two business segments. The Relaxation Salon Segment is engaged in the development of relaxation studios nationwide, centered on Re.Ra.Ku for the purpose of health management services. The Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment is involved in the sampling business, which includes brand promotion and consumer analysis for third party brands of corporate clients, government-sponsored specific health guidance program, utilizing internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application Lav, as well as MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications, and preventative healthcare services utilizing digital application and devices.

Sector Personal Services