2024/03/29
Notice of Resolution of the 24th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 29, 2024
2024/03/21
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
2024/03/15
(CORRECTION) Fiscal Year 2023 Business Report, Annex A to Notice of Convocation of the 24th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
2024/03/12
Notice of the 24th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Reference Documents for Solicitation of Proxy Voting Rights, Fiscal Year 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements (Non-Consolidated, JGAAP)
2024/02/23
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
2024/01/26
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
2024/01/04
Financial and Operating Results for the First Half of 2023
2023/12/22
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
2023/11/24
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
2023/10/24
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
