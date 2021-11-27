MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies : becomes the main sponsor of the HONOLULU TRIATHLON to be held in May 2022.

2021.11.25

MEDIROM becomes the main sponsor of the HONOLULU TRIATHLON to be held in May 2022.





MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan ("MEDIROM") is pleased to announce that it has become the main sponsor of the Honolulu Triathlon 2022 organized by Athlonia Corp. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Taro Shirato).

The Honolulu Triathlon, which will be held for the 17th time in 2022, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,600 triathletes participate in the Honolulu Triathlon every year. Although it is held overseas, about half of the participants are Japanese.

From beginners to experienced athletes, this is a major event that attracts a wide range of participants.

MEDIROM was a sponsor of the event in 2015 and 2016, but this time it has become the main sponsor in hopes of helping to revive the event as it will be held for the first time in three years.





◼️Purpose of MEDIROM's participation as the main sponsor



MEDIROM's vision since its founding is to be a healthcare general trading company that provides comprehensive services from disease prevention to treatment. As part of such efforts the company is operating Re.Ra.Ku PRO running stations in Takebashi and Nagatacho in Tokyo





It is the company's belief that offering various opportunities to exercise is critical to promote health, and triathlon events in particular provide them with a strong affinity among the participants.

As health awareness has been increasing during the pandemic, the company has decided to become the main sponsor of the event from 2022 in order to support the triathletes and expand the customer base of MEDIROM.

In addition, the company went public on the Nasdaq market at the end of 2020, and it recognizes that sponsoring the Honolulu Triathlon, which will be held in the United States (Hawaii), would be a good opportunity for the company to strengthen its branding in the United States and increase the brand recognition.





As a company that promotes health, it plans to collaborate with Atholina to offer special benefits to participants.Special offers and support will be announced on the event website as they become available.





【Outline of the Honolulu Triathlon 2022 】

Sponsor : ATHLONIA Corp.

Date : May 15, 2022 (Sunday)

Place : Ala Moana Beach Park





Events:

【Olympic Distance] Individual / Relay Swim 1.5KM / Bike 40KM / Run 10KM

【Sprint Distance】 Individual / Relay Swim 750M / Bike 20KM / Run 5KM

【Junior】 Age 16-19 Swim 750M / Bike 20KM / Run 5KM

【Youth】Age 11-15 years old Swim 375M / Bike 10KM / Run 2.5KM

【Kids】Age 9-10 Swim 200M / Bike 3KM / Run 1KM

Age 7-10 Swim 100M / Bike 10KM / Run 2.5KM

Bike and run distances for kids (age 7-10)are subject to change.











◼️About Entry

【Entry Period】Early Entry; November 29, 2021 (Monday ) - December 31, 2021 (Friday)

Regular Entry: Saturday, January 1, 2022 - Thursday, March 31, 2022

Late Entry: Friday, April 1, 2022 - Saturday, April 30, 2022

【Entry site】

LAWSON DO! SPORTS







◼️About ATHLONIA Corp.





ATHLONIA was established in November 2008 with its company catchphrase Try!athlon! with the hope of promoting triathlons globally and bringing cheer across Japan.ATHLONIA has been involved in the operations of events such as the Ironman World Series, Ironman 70.3 Series, Honolulu Triathlon, and Kujukuri Triathlon, and also manages the triathlon school, ATHLONIA Triathlon Academy.

In addition, a new type of sports society, "5A Sports lab & Factory store," was opened as a physical store in Toranomon in Tokyo in May 2021.

It offers a variety of sessions such as health and sports, including running, cycling, golf, yoga, and walking.





◼️About MEDIROM



MEDIROM operates 316 relaxation salons across Japan ( as of October 31, 2021), with its leading brand, Re.Ra.Ku®︎ , and also provides healthcare- related services. In 2015, the company entered the health tech business, providing "specific health guidance" and constitutional improvement programs using the Lav®︎ healthcare app.





In 2020, Medirom also entered the device business, developing MOTHER Bracelet, an activity tracker that operates without the need of recharging.The project has raised 56.1 million yen through a crowdfunding website "Makuake",which has made an outstanding record, and is getting high expectations from users. Currently, the company is working to launch MOTHER Bracelet. In the future, the company is to expand its business to include the data analysis business based on the lifestyle data which it has accumulated since the founding.









Company name : MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Head Office: 16F Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Kouji Eguchi, Representative Director

Established: July 2000

Capital: 2471.63 million yen ( J-GAAP standard, including reserves)

Business profile : Studio Operation Business, Franchise business, HealthTech Business, Device Business

Listed Market: Nasdaq Capital Market( Nasdaq CM)



