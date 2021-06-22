Log in
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies : Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (Form 6-K)

06/22/2021 | 08:35am EDT
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

New York/June 22, 2021 - MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM:MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the 'Company'), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of May 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of May 2021.

· The number of salons was 313 in May 2021, up from 289 in the year-ago period, primarily because of the acquisition of another brand.
· Total customers served were 66,604 in May 2021 versus 19,451 in May 2020, an increase due to a recovery from the COVID-19 impact.
· Sales per customer slightly increased to JPY 6,370 in May 2021, up from JPY 6,244 in May 2020. The increase from the previous month is due to the promotion of value-added optional services.
· Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 80.6% in May 2021, down from 84.5% in May 2020. The repeat ratio in May 2020 was higher due to fewer new customers during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
· Our operation ratio recovered from the COVID-19 impact to 48.7% in May 2021, increasing from 29.0% in the year-ago period.
Number of
Salons (*1) 		Total
Customers
Served (*2) 		Sales Per
Customer (*3) 		Repeat Ratio (*4) Operation Ratio
(*5)
May-20 289 19,451 JPY 6,244 84.5 % 29.0 %
June-20 289 51,686 JPY 6,234 81.2 % 40.8 %
July-20 288 60,964 JPY 6,276 80.6 % 43.3 %
August-20 284 66,464 JPY 6,351 80.4 % 47.5 %
September-20 284 64,809 JPY 6,245 80.2 % 48.1 %
October-20 291 65,820 JPY 6,269 80.3 % 47.0 %
November-20 291 63,993 JPY 6,312 80.7 % 47.6 %
December-20 290 64,649 JPY 6,486 82.6 % 48.2 %
January-21 302 56,557 JPY 6,443 84.0 % 44.6 %
February-21 302 56,370 JPY 6,443 83.0 % 47.6 %
March-21 303 62,441 JPY6,352 81.9 % 47.0 %
April -21 301 63,682 JPY 6,250 81.4 % 46.3 %
May-21 313 66,604 JPY 6,370 80.6 % 48.7 %

(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons and franchisees' salons.

(*2) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available (excludes certain salons for which comparative data is not available).

(*3) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*4) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*5) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists' in-service time to total therapists' working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

MEDIROM operates 313 (as of May 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku™, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called 'Lav™', which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker 'MOTHER Tracker™'. MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.

URL ： https://medirom.co.jp/en

■Contacts

Investor Relations Team

ir@medirom.co.jp

Disclaimer

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 12:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
