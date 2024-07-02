Four Nasdaq-listed Japanese Companies Gather to Showcase the Appeal of Japanese Companies to the World

TOKYO, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) (“Medirom” or the “Company”), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan, announced that on June 20th the Company was one of four Nasdaq listed Japanese companies that presented at the NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT 2024 at Nasdaq's U.S. headquarters.

The Nasdaq event aimed to increase the presence of Japanese companies in the U.S. Four Japanese companies listed on Nasdaq presented to over 120 investors and media.

Joseph Brantuk, Global Listings Chief Client Officer of NASDAQ.

"This is an excellent initiative to bring the appeal of Japanese companies directly to investors. To continue attracting attention and increasing communication opportunities with investors, we will continue to hold regular JAPAN IR events at Nasdaq headquarters in the U.S. to communicate the appeal of Japanese companies to the world."

Koji Eguci, CEO, stated, “The party was a great success, allowing investors and company representatives to have a more in-depth one-on-one conversation and deepen their understanding of Japanese culture and the appeal of Japanese growth companies.”

◾️Nasdaq Tower front





◾️ Event Venue

























◾️ participating companies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Earlyworks Co., Ltd.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

◾️ About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Company Overview

Name: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Stock Exchange: NASDAQ

Ticker: MRM (Nasdaq CM)

Headquarters: Tradepia Odaiba 16F, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: CEO Koji Eguchi

Established: July 2000

Business: Studio Operation / Franchise / Health Tech / Device Business