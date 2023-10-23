Medistim ASA invites you to the presentation of the financial results for the third quarter 2023
The financials will be presented via a live webinar on Friday,October 27 from 08:00-09:00 (CEST). Representatives for the company will be Kari Eian Krogstad (CEO), and Thomas Jakobsen (CFO). The recording will be made available on the Medistim website shortly afterward. Register below:
Register here
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Medistim ASA published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 10:06:08 UTC.