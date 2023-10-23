Medistim ASA is a Norway-based company engaged in the provision of medical equipment and technology. It develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices that measure blood flow and visualize atherosclerosis, and thereby help improve the outcome of cardiac and vascular surgery. The Company provides Transit Time Flow Measurement (TTFM) and ultrasound imaging to the global market to enable medical professionals to reduce risk and enhance quality of cardiac, vascular and transplant surgery. Medistim's activities are divided into two business units: Own Products Category and Third-Party Products Category. Furthermore, the Company has several subsidiaries, including Medistim USA Inc, Medistim Norge AS and Medistim Japan KK.