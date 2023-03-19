Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company
  News
  Summary
    MDTR   JO3103511015

MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM INVESTMENT COMPANY

(MDTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
1.910 JOD   -4.98%
Mediterranean Tourism Investment : Assembly Decision-(MDTR)-2023-03-19
PU
Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Mediterranean Tourism Investment : G.a (mdtr) 2023 02 15
PU
Mediterranean Tourism Investment : Assembly Decision-(MDTR)-2023-03-19

03/19/2023 | 07:37am EDT
MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM

ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻂﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺤﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT

PM 02:02:43 2023-03-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 19-03-2023 02:02:43 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-03-19 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM INVESTMENT was held on

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻂﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺤﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

12:00 On 19-03-2023 at Conference Meeting (ZOOM),

ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ (ZOOM) ﻲﻓ

the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting

%96 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ

was 96%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 04-04-

2022-04-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Page 1 of 3

MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM INVESTMENT

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name

Nationality

-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Hani Abdul Qader Al

Jordanian

Qadi

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ

ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Mahmoud Bin Zuhdi

Non-Jordanian

Malhas

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﻦﺑ ﻱﺪﻫﺯ ﻦﺑ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ

ﺲﺤﻠﻣ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ

Samer Abdul Qader Al

Jordanian

Qadi

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺮﻣﺎﺳ

ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Wael Abdul Qader Al

Jordanian

Qadi

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺍﻭ

ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Basem Bin Zuhdi Malhas

Non-Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﻱﺪﻫﺯ ﻦﺑ ﺩﻮﻤﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﺑ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ

Khalil Mahmoud Abu

Jordanian

ﺲﺤﻠﻣ

rubb

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻮﺑﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ

Fahed Bin Mahmoud

Non-Jordanian

ﺏﺮﻟﺍ

Malhas

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﻱﺪﻫﺯ ﻦﺑ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﺑ ﺪﻬﻓ

ِAbdul Qader Hani Al

Jordanian

ﺲﺤﻠﻣ

Qadi

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

Ihab Mohammed ِAl

Non-Jordanian

ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Uqer

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﺮﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ

Name of Company

No of Seats

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ

1

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ

1

ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻦﻴﻘﻴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

1

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻦﻴﻘﻴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Page 2 of 3

MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM INVESTMENT

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) for the financial year 31-03-

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ (.Deloitte & Touche (M.E

2023.And authorizing the board of directors to determine

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-03-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

their fees

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mervat Al Balboul

Mervat Al Balboul :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 3 of 3

Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company PSC published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 11:36:07 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 17,0 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2022 1,81 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
Net Debt 2022 10,6 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86,0 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 9,84%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlo Stragiotto General Manager
Fairouz Abdullah Finance Manager
Hani Abdul Qader Al-Qadi Chairman
Alam Waheed Ibrahim Al Shalabi Manager-Engineering
Mohamed Mahmoud Mohamed Al-Aker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM INVESTMENT COMPANY-4.98%121
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.64%48 920
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.8.06%36 381
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION17.35%11 278
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC10.54%11 130
ACCOR22.40%7 867