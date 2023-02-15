Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDTR   JO3103511015

MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM INVESTMENT COMPANY

(MDTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
2.010 JOD   +4.69%
Mediterranean Tourism Investment : G.a (mdtr) 2023 02 15
PU
Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Mediterranean Tourism Investment : Trading (MDTR) 2022 10 13
PU
Mediterranean Tourism Investment : G.A (MDTR) 2023 02 15

02/15/2023 | 04:15am EST
MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM

ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻂﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺤﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT

PM 12:05:24 2023-02-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 15-02-2023 12:05:24 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM

ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻂﺳﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺤﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INVESTMENT cordially invites you to attend the

ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

ﻦﻣ (ZOOM) ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-03-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ

will be held at 12:00 on 19-03-2023 at Conference

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ

Meeting (ZOOM) to discuss the following matters:

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 04-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mervat Al Balboul

Mervat Al Balboul :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company PSC published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 8,27 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2021 -1,32 M -1,85 M -1,85 M
Net Debt 2021 13,3 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -65,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90,5 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 9,84%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlo Stragiotto General Manager
Fairouz Abdullah Finance Manager
Hani Abdul Qader Al-Qadi Chairman
Alam Waheed Ibrahim Al Shalabi Manager-Engineering
Mohamed Mahmoud Mohamed Al-Aker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDITERRANEAN TOURISM INVESTMENT COMPANY0.00%127
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.75%55 195
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.17.92%39 701
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION23.14%11 931
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC17.29%11 669
ACCOR29.04%8 252