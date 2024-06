Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company PSC (METICO) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the establishment and management of hotels, restaurants, swimming pools and holiday resorts. The Company operates the Four Seasons hotel in Amman, which provides accommodation facilities cover Guest rooms, including premium room, deluxe room, superior room, and Suites, which include four seasons executive suite, deluxe four seasons executive suite, royal two-bedroom suite, crown two-bedroom suite and premier suite. In addition, the Hotel also provides services for family, as well as fitness facilities and business services, among others.