176P Liver pharmacodynamics in an open-label phase Ib/IIa study of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox, MIV-818) in combination with lenvatinib in 2L/3L hepatocellular carcinoma
Hong Jae Chon1, Jeong Heo2, Maria Reig3, Teresa Macarulla4, Victor Moreno5, Beate Haugk6, Tom Ness7, Pia Baumann8, Sujata Bhoi8, Malene Jensen8, Karin Tunblad8, Hans Wallberg8, Fredrik Öberg8
1CHA Bundang Medical Center, South Korea, 2Pusan National University Hospital, South Korea, 3Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, 4Hospital Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, 5START Madrid-FJD,6Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne, 7Newcastle University and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, 8Medivir AB, Sweden
Background / Introduction
Fostrox is an orally administered prodrug with liver targeted inhibition of DNA replication, achieving a
Liver pharmacodynamics
Tumor selective effect in the liver
Fostrox + lenvatinib clinical data
Impact on liver function during treatment
100-fold higher liver exposure of the active metabolite versus IV troxacitabine (rat study), minimizing systemic exposure. With a slow
turnover in normal hepatocytes, selective cytotoxicity in tumor cells is expected, reducing the risk of negative impact on liver function.
Most patients with advanced HCC progress within half a year on a first line standard of care immunotherapy (IO) combination and there is currently limited treatment options in the second line setting.
Fostrox is in clinical development in combination with lenvatinib (LEN) in second line advanced HCC, providing synergistic and complementary mechanism of actions for improved efficacy and to overcome treatment resistance on a prior IO. (NCT03781934).
Study Design
Fostrox + LEN
Fostrox + LEN
Treatment until PD
•
Adv/inop HCC
RP2D - 30 mg
30 mg (n=3)
Primary Endpoint:
•
2L/3L
(n=15)
Safety
•
≥ 18 y
•
ECOG ≤ 1
Fostrox + LEN
Key Secondary
•
Child-Pugh A
Endpoints: ORR, DCR,
20 mg (n=3)
TTP/PFS
Imaging assessment with CT and MRI every 6 weeks
Objectives:
Table 2: Liver biopsy characteristics
Patient
Prior
Viral/
Tumor
Tumor
Treatment
non-viral
Cellularity
Necrosis
5
Atezo/Bev
Viral (HepC)
5
>95
7
Atezo/Bev
Non-viral
15
0
9
Atezo/Bev
Viral (HepB)
70
20
Regorafenib
10
Sorafenib
Non-viral
30
0
11
Sorafenib
Non-viral
60
0
12
Atezo/Bev
Viral (HepB)
60
0
15
Atezo/Bev
Viral (HepB)
2
0
18
Atezo/Bev
Viral (HepC)
40
0
450
cells
400
350
tumour
300
250
/500
200
CCD8+
150
100
50
0
5
7
9
10
11
12
15
18
Biopsy number
Figure 2. T-cell infiltration in liver biopsies
H&E
pH2AX
GLUT1/pH2AX
Ki67
P=0.014 (n=8)
Figure 3. DNA-damage in non-malignant liver vs tumor in cycle 2 biopsies
P=0.0011(n=8)
Figure 4. Proliferation in non-malignant liver vs tumor in cycle 2 biopsies
Patients at risk 21
21
16
15
14
14
11
10
Figure 6. ALT level from baseline to treatment cycle 8
-1,50
-1,75
-2,00
Score
-2,25
-2,50
ALBI
-2,75
-3,00
-3,25
-3,50
C1D1
C2D1
C3D1
C4D1
C5D1
C6D1
C7D1
C8D1
At risk
21
21
16
15
14
14
11
10
Figure 8. ALBI score from baseline to treatment cycle 8
Patients at risk 21
21
16
15
14
14
11
10
Figure 7. AST level from baseline to treatment cycle 8
Biopsy data on tumor cell selectivity of fostrox in the liver is supported by:
- No increase in ALT and AST levels over treatment time
- Only 5% increase in mean ALBI score from baseline to cycle 8
- Deterioration in ALBI score* was seen in only 3 out of 21 patients, at cycles 3, 5 and 6 respectively
*Deterioration defined as > 0.5 increase in ALBI score over 2 visits
- Primary: safety and tolerability
- Key secondary: ORR, DCR, PFS
- Exploratory: PK/PD effects of fostrox in combination with lenvatinib Dosing:
- Fostrox: oral, QD for 5 days/21 days cycle
- LEN: oral, 8 or 12 mg QD according to weight
Enrollment:
- 15 sites in the UK, Spain and South Korea
Figure 1: Summary of study design for phase 1b/2a fostrox + LEN in advanced HCC
A
F+L
Figure 5. Paired cycle 2 biopsy
(A=archival) and F+L=fostrox+lenvatinib) showing increased DNA- damage (pH2AX) in proliferative (Ki67) regions, and increased hypoxia (GLUT1) after treatment
- Tumor selective DNA-damage (pH2AX) is observed in liver biopsies from patients on fostrox+lenvatinib
- Low or absent DNA-damage in non-malignant liver tissue
- Infiltration of CD8+ T-cells is seen in most tumors
Clinical Efficacy
Fostrox + LEN (n = 21)
Prior IO
Non-refractory
Median TTP, mo
10.8
(n = 19)
(n = 16)
95% CI
(4.1 - NE)
ORR
26%
36%
ORR
24%
DCR
79%
88%
DCR
81%
Patient Characteristics
Table 1: Patient demographics and disease characteristics at study start
N = 21
Mean age (range)
62 yrs (42 - 82)
Gender, Female / Male (%)
24 / 76
ECOG Performance status 0/1 (%)
71 / 29
Child-Pugh A (%)
100
Methods
Needle biopsies containing both tumor and normal liver tissue were collected in Cycle 2, 2 to 4 hours after fostrox dosing, fixed in 10% neutral buffered formaldehyde and embedded in paraffin. Slides from the on-treatment biopsy and, if present, an archival/predose sample, were stained with hematoxylin/eosin (H&E), and immunohistochemistry analysis of DNA damage (pH2AX-Ser139), proliferation (Ki-67),T-cells (CD8), and hypoxia (GLUT1) were performed. Double staining for pH2AX/GLUT1 was performed to detect co-localization of DNA damage and hypoxia
Patients at risk 21
16
14
10
9
4
2
2
1
1
1
All patients
21
16
14
10
9
4
2
2
1
1
1
Prior IO combo
19
15
13
10
9
4
2
2
1
1
1
Non-primary
16
13
11
8
8
3
2
2
1
1
1
refractory prior Tx
Figure 9. Time to progression, ORR & DCR in all patients
Figure 10. Time to progression, ORR & DCR in key subgroups*
*All patients received fostrox + LEN. Subgroups: Prior IO combo = patients previously treated with IO combination; Non-refractory prior Tx = patients stable or better > 12 weeks on prior treatment
Viral/Non-viral (%)
76* / 24
Extra hepatic lesion(s) Y/N (%)
67 / 33
AFP ≥400 ng/mL at baseline Y/N (%)**
45/55
Region, Asia / Europ (%)
67 / 33
Prior treatment lines; 2nd line/3rd line (%)
81 /19
Prior atezolizumab/bevacizumab in 1L (%)
86
Prior local therapy (TACE, RFA etc)
70
PD on prior treatment (%)
100
Primary refractory on prior therapy (%)***
22
Starting dose fostrox, 20mg / 30mg (%)
14 / 86
*HepB-81% and HepC-19%; **AFP- NA for 1 pt; ***Active treatment ≤ 12 weeks. Data NA for 3 patients
Conclusions
- Liver pharmacodynamics and clinical lab data confirms fostrox tumor cell selectivity without signals of deterioration of liver function
- Fostrox + lenvatinib data in phase 1b/2a indicates longer term clinical benefit with an estimated median time to progression of 10.8 months
- A randomized phase IIb study is planned to confirm the potential benefit of the combination of fostrox and lenvatinib in second-line HCC, post first-line IO combination
Acknowledgements: all investigators and participating patients with families in South Korea, Spain and UK
Disclosure: Hong Jae Chon is an investigator in the fostrox+lenvatinib combination study, and has received travel support from Medivir AB
Abbreviations: Heptatocellular carcinoma (HCC), recommended phase II dose (RP2D), progressive disease (PD), overall response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), time to progression (TTP), progression free survival (PFS), Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Performance Status (ECOG PS), Response evaluation criteria in solid tumors (RECIST 1.1) , Modified RECIST (mRECIST), Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PKPD), Computerized tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Complete Response (CR), Partial Response (PR), Stable disease (SD), Trans arterial chemoembolisation (TACE), radio frequency ablation (RFA), treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE), maximum tolerated dose (MTD), Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE), Immunotherapy (IO), non-target lesion (NTL), target lesion (TL)
