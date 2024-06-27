100-fold higher liver exposure of the active metabolite versus IV troxacitabine (rat study), minimizing systemic exposure. With a slow

turnover in normal hepatocytes, selective cytotoxicity in tumor cells is expected, reducing the risk of negative impact on liver function.

Most patients with advanced HCC progress within half a year on a first line standard of care immunotherapy (IO) combination and there is currently limited treatment options in the second line setting.

Fostrox is in clinical development in combination with lenvatinib (LEN) in second line advanced HCC, providing synergistic and complementary mechanism of actions for improved efficacy and to overcome treatment resistance on a prior IO. (NCT03781934).

Study Design

Fostrox + LEN Fostrox + LEN Treatment until PD • Adv/inop HCC RP2D - 30 mg 30 mg (n=3) Primary Endpoint: • 2L/3L (n=15) Safety • ≥ 18 y • ECOG ≤ 1 Fostrox + LEN Key Secondary • Child-Pugh A Endpoints: ORR, DCR, 20 mg (n=3) TTP/PFS

Imaging assessment with CT and MRI every 6 weeks

Objectives: